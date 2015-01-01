पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:अस्थाई डंपिंग स्टेशन के विरोध में आए सेक्टर-11/12 और 25 निवासी, बोले- 23 तक समाधान नहीं हुआ तो देंगे धरना

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. सेक्टर 25 में बना अस्थाई डंपिंग पॉइंट। फोटो- भास्कर
  • जेबीएम कंपनी अधिकारी बोले- डंपिंग स्टेशन शिफ्ट करना शुरू कर दिया है

सेक्टर-25 में जिमखाना क्लब के पास बने जेबीएम के अस्थाई डंपिंग स्टेशन के विरोध में सेक्टर-11/12 व 25 के निवासी खुलकर सामने आ गए हैं। सेक्टरवासियों का कहना है कि जेबीएम कंपनी न तो हमारे घरों का कूड़ा कलेक्शन करती है और न ही सड़कों से कूड़ा उठाती है। इसके बाद भी हमारे ही सेक्टर को कूड़ादान बना रखा है। सप्ताह के भीतर सेक्टर-25 से डंपिंग स्टेशन पूरी तरह से हटा दिया जाए।

वार्ड-14 की पार्षद शकुंतला गर्ग ने भी चेतावनी दी है कि 23 नवंबर तक डंपिंग स्टेशन पूरी तरह से हटा दिया जाए। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो वार्ड वासियों के साथ नगर निगम में कमिश्नर कार्यालय के सामने धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे। इसकी जिम्मेदारी जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम अधिकारियों की होगी।

जेबीएम कंपनी के अधिकारी बोले- एग्रीमेंट के तहत शहर में 10 सेकेंडरी पॉइंट आज तक नहीं मिले
जेबीएम कंपनी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि वे भी शहरवासियों का सहयोग कर रहे हैं। सरकार व कंपनी के बीच हुए एग्रीमेंट के तहत शहर में 10 जगह सेकेंडरी प्वाइंट दिए जाने थे। तत्कालीन कमिश्नर शिव प्रसाद शर्मा ने शहर में असंध रोड, ओल्ड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, सुखदेव नगर, ईदगाह रोड, फतेहपुरी चौक, स्काई लार्क के लोधी गार्डन, सनौली रोड पर कमल फर्नीचर के पास, किला के नीचे व भावना चौक के पास अस्थाई सेकेंडरी पॉइंट जरूर उपलब्ध करवाए थे। ये सभी खत्म करवा दिए गए हैं। अब रिक्शा व छोटे वाहनों का कूड़ा एकत्रित करने के लिए कोई जगह तो जरूर चाहिए।

23 नवंबर तक डंपिंग स्टेशन नहीं हटा तो कमिश्नर कार्यालय पर देंगे धरना : पार्षद
वार्ड-14 की पार्षद शकुंतला गर्ग ने जेबीएम व नगर निगम अधिकारियों के सामने 23 नवंबर तक डंपिंग स्टेशन हटाने की मांग रखी है। साथ ही चेतावनी भी दी है कि अगर सप्ताह भीतर डंपिंग स्टेशन नहीं हटा तो नगर निगम में कमिश्नर कार्यालय के सामने धरना शुरू कर देंगे। जेबीएम कंपनी अधिकारियों ने मेयर अवनीत कौर व नगर निगम अधिकारियों को 16 सितंबर लिखित शपथ पत्र दिया था। मेयर अवनीत कौर के घर पहुंचे जेबीएम अधिकारियों ने लिखित दावा किया था कि 45 दिन के भीतर डंपिंग प्वाइंट हटा लेंगे। इस शपथ पत्र को दिए अब 61 दिन बीत चुके हैं। आज भी कूड़ा सेक्टर-25 में ही डाला जा रहा है।

ईपीसीए चेयरमैन के आदेश भी दरकिनार
पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं प्रदूषण नियंत्रण प्राधिकरण (ईपीसीए) के चेयरमैन भूरे लाल ने 19 सितंबर को पानीपत का दौरा किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने सेक्टर-25 में बने कूड़े के अस्थाई डंपिंग स्टेशन को भी देखा था। साथ ही नगर निगम व जेबीएम कंपनी अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए थे कि इस डंपिंग स्टेशन को आबादी के बीच से जल्दी ही हटा दिया जाए। उनके आदेशों का भी पालन नहीं हो पाया है।

खत्म कर रहे हैं डंपिंग पॉइंट : अवनीत कौर
सेक्टर-25 में बना अस्थाई कूड़े का डंपिंग प्वाइंट खत्म कर रहे हैं। अब पहले से कम कूड़ा यहां पर बचा है। इसे भी जल्दी ही हटवा दिया जाएगा। - अवनीत कौर, मेयर, नगर निगम, पानीपत।

