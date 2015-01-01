पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों ने की डीए किस्त जारी और एलटीसी पर लगी रोक हटाने की मांग

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह को राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।

रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संघ की जिला पानीपत इकाई ने कोविड-19 के कारण जनवरी से जुलाई तक डीए किस्त जारी व एलटीसी पर लगी रोक हटाने की मांग की। यूनियन का कहना है कि इससे रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों में भारी रोष है। इसके अलावा पेंशन संशोधित पत्र भी लागू नहीं होनी किया जा रहा है। असंध रोड स्थित किसान भवन में गुरुवार को रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संघ जिला पानीपत की मीटिंग में यह मांगे उठाई गई।

मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता यूनियन जिला प्रधान बलवान सिंह व संचालन जिला सचिव भले राम ने किया। प्रधान बलवान सिंह ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार ने कोरोना की आड़ लेकर रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों की जनवरी से जुलाई तक डीए की किस्त रोक रखी है। इसके अलावा एलटीसी पर भी रोक लगा रखी है। जनवरी 2018 का पेंशन संशोधित पत्र भी अभी तक नहीं लागू नहीं किया है। सरकार ने 3 कृषि विधेयक लाकर किसानों के साथ अन्याय किया है। यूनियन की सरकार से मांग है कि इन तीनों ही कानूनों को वापस लिया जाए। केंद्र सरकार सरकारी विभागों का निजीकरण बंद करे।

ये सभी मांगे पूरी नहीं होने व निजीकरण के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल का पूरा समर्थन किया जाएगा। भाकियू के जिला प्रधान कुलदीप सीटू जिला प्रधान सुनील दत्त ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की शीतकाल में बिजली विधेयक 2020 लाने की तैयारी है। यूनियन की मांग है यह विधेयक रद्द किया जाए। इससे किसानों पर भारी असर पड़ेगा। यूनियन की मांग है यह विधेयक रद्द किया जाए। इस मौके पर रामभन शर्मा, शिवचंद, ओमप्रकाश, ईश्वर सिंह, कली राम, सतबीर चालिया, रामफल, चंद्रचूहड़ आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें