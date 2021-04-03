पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानीपत मॉल में आग:मॉल से सटे मार्केट कमेटी के क्वार्टर के कमरे गिरने को तैयार, परिवारों में दहशत

पानीपत19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमरे में आई दरार दिखाती अन्नू। - Dainik Bhaskar
कमरे में आई दरार दिखाती अन्नू।
  • आग के 40 घंटे बाद भी सुविधा शॉपिंग मॉल से उठ रहा है धुआं

सुविधा मॉल से सटे मार्केट कमेटी के तीन क्वार्टरों का एक-एक कमरा गिरने को तैयार है। तीनों कमरों की दीवार और छत में काफी गैप हो गया है। प्रभावित परिवारों ने सभी कमरों से सामान निकाल लिया है, लेकिन कमरों के गिरने के डर से वह दहशत में हैं। प्रभावित परिवारों का कहना है मॉल प्रबंधन अभी तक भी उनका हाल जानने नहीं आया है।

GT रोड स्थित सुविधा शॉपिंग मॉल में मंगलवार रात 2.10 बजे भीषण आग लगी थी। बुधवार शाम को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। अब 40 घंटे बाद भी मॉल से धुआं निकल रहा है। वहीं, मॉल की बैक साइड में स्थित मार्केट कमेटी के तीन क्वार्टरों में आग के कारण दरार आ गई है। जगदीश, राजदेवी और विजय सिंह के क्वार्टर के एक-एक कमरे की दीवारें और छत अलग हो चुकी है। तीनों परिवारों ने कमरों से अपना सामान निकाल लिया है, लेकिन कमरों के गिरने का डर बना हुआ है।

बेटा कमरे में सो रहा था, ऊपर से सीमेंट गिरा तो खुली आंख

कमरे में आई दरार दिखाती राजदेवी।
कमरे में आई दरार दिखाती राजदेवी।

राजदेवी ने बताया कि मंगलवार की रात उनका बेटा नितिन मॉल से सटकर बने कमरे में सो रहा था। रात करीब दो बजे उसकी रजाई पर कुछ गिरा तो उसकी आंख खुल गई। नितिन ने रजाई से मुंह निकाला तो कमरे का सीमेंट नीचे गिर रहा था और कमरे में धुआं-धुआं था। वह जान बचाकर बाहर निकला। तीनों परिवारों की पूरी रात दहशत में गुजरी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें