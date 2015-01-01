पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधेरे से उजियारे की तरफ:2 करोड़ रुपए से शहर में अगले महीने से लगनी शुरू होंगी 9850 स्ट्रीट लाइटें, दावा: बारिश-आंधी, हाई वोल्टेज हो या लो- खराब नहीं होंगी

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
शहर में 9850 नई स्ट्रीट लाइट लगने जा रही हैं। दावों के अनुरूप अगर लाइट की क्वालिटी सही रही तो बारिश हो या आंधी, हाई वोल्टेज हो या लो शहर में लगने जा रही नई स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब नहीं होगी। इस तरह की उम्मीद से ही शहरवासी खुश हो जाते हैं, क्योंकि लाइट लगाने के नाम पर नगर निगम में बड़े-बड़े घोटाले हुए हैं। लेकिन मुंबई से लाइट की क्वालिटी टेस्ट देखकर लौटे पार्षद दुष्यंत भट्‌ट कहते हैं कि पहली बार निगम में अच्छा काम होने जा रहा है।

भट्‌ट ने कहा कि क्वालिटी की जांच के लिए सरकारी मान्यता प्राप्त लैब में जिस तरह की टेस्टिंग हुई, वह पहली बार हुआ है। साथ ही पांच साल तक कंपनी की गारंटी, खराब हुई तो ठीक करके देगी या बदलकर देनी होगी। यही वजह है कि पानीपत का मॉडल ही पूरे प्रदेश में लागू होने जा रहा है। इसी तरह की लाइट अब दूसरे जिले में भी लगाई जाएंगी। उम्मीद है कि शहर में पसरी अधेरे की समस्या खत्म हाेगी।

मशीन में डालकर किया डस्टिंग टेस्ट

सरकार से अप्रूव लैब में 40 डिब्बों में स्ट्रीट लाइटें रखी थी। हमसे किसी भी तीन डिब्बों में हाथ लगाने को कहा गया। तीन डिब्बों से तीन-तीन लाइटें निकाली गई। सभी को मशीन में फिट किया। फिर लाइट जलाकर उस पर मशीन के अंदर ही एक घंटे तक धूल छोड़ी गई। इसके बाद मशीन से निकालने के बाद कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

गर्म लाइट पर डाला गया पानी का प्रेशर

डस्टिंग टेस्ट के बाद गर्म लाइट पर ही पानी के फव्वारे डाले जाने लगे। लगातार आधा घंटा तक पानी डालने के बाद भी लाइट जलती रही। इससे यह तय हो गया कि पानी में भी लाइट बंद नहीं होगी। साथ ही जब लाइट जलते हुए गर्म हो जाती है, ऐसी स्थिति में पानी पड़ने पर भी लाइट खराब नहीं होगी।

हाई और लो वोल्टेज पर जलाई गईं लाइट

स्ट्रीट लाइट को हाई और लो दोनों वोल्टेज पर जलाई गई, ताकि पता चल सके कि जब वोल्टेज कम या ज्यादा हो तो लाइट पर असर पड़ेगा या नहीं। भट्‌ट ने बताया कि पहले 70 वोल्ट पर लाइट जलाई गई। इसके बाद इसे बढ़ाकर 300 वोल्ट किया, लेकिन लाइट जलती रही। फिर, 300 वोल्ट से आगे किया, स्ट्रीट लाइट अपने आप बंद हो गई।

तीन तरह की लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी

शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज के प्रयास पर शहर में 1.94 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 9850 नई स्ट्रीट लाइट आ रही हैं। क्रॉम्पटन कंपनी को लाइट का ठेका दिया गया है। जिसकी मुंबई स्थित सरकारी मान्यता प्राप्त लैब में टेस्टिंग देखने के लिए यहां से नगर निगम के दो पार्षद दुष्यंत भट्‌ट व रविंद्र भाटिया के साथ ही निगम के एक जेई गए थे।

  • 30 वाट: 30 वाट की 7250 स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई जाएगी। एक की कीमत 1532 रुपए है।
  • 50 वाट: 50 वाट की 1700 स्ट्रीट लाइट लगने जा रही है। एक की कीमत 3008 रुपए है।
  • 72 वाट: 72 वाट वाली 1000 स्ट्रीट लाइट आ रही है। एक की कीमत कंपनी ने 3243 रुपए ली है।
