मीटिंग:आरटीए ने ट्रांसपोर्टरों के साथ की बैठक, कहा- दस्तावेज कर लें पूरे, नहीं करेगा काेई परेशान

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
आरटीए अमरिंदर ने ट्रांसपोर्टर्स और स्टेज कैरियर वालों के साथ बैठक की।
  • बैठक में ट्रांसपोर्टर्स ने पासिंग, परमिट को लेकर आ रही समस्याओं को रखा

आरटीओ ऑफिस में कर्मचारियों के बदलाव के बाद ट्रांसपोर्टरों और स्टेज कैरियर वालों को काफी तरह की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। नए स्टाफ को काम समझ नहीं आ रहा था। इसलिए पासिंग और परमिट बनाए जाने के काम10 दिनों से लंबित पड़े थे। शुक्रवार को आरटीए अमरिंदर ने ट्रांसपोर्टस और स्टेज कैरियर वालों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में समस्याओं को सुना। जल्द ही समस्याओं के समाधान का भरोसा दिलाया।

आरटीए ने कहा कि सड़क पर वाहन उतारने से पहले दस्तावेज पूरे कर लें। विश्वास दिलाया कि रास्ते में चालक को कोई परेशान नहीं करेगा। बैठक में ट्रांसपोर्ट यूनियन के प्रधान धर्मवीर मलिक ने ट्रांसपोर्टर्स की समस्याओं को बताया। कहा कि स्टाफ के बदलाव के कारण पिछले कुछ दिनों से न ही वाहनों की पासिंग हो पा रही है और न ही परमिट बन पा रहे हैं। इस कारण ट्रक माल लेकर रवाना नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

त्योहारी सीजन के कारण उन्हें नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि ट्रांसपोर्टर्स के पास वक्त नहीं होता है। ऐसे में वह अपने स्टाफ को लैटर हैड के साथ कार्यालय में पासिंग या परमिट आदि कार्य करवाने के लिए भेज देंगे। ताकि काम प्रभावित न हो सके। इसके लिए आरटीए ने अनुमति दे दी। धर्मवीर मलिक ने बताया कि ट्रक यूनियन में कई कंटेनर खस्ताहाल खड़े हैं। उन्हें नो पार्किंग एरिया में रखवा दिया गया है। ऐसे में ट्रांसपोर्टर्स के ट्रकों को आवागमन में दिक्कत होती है। ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में रेत-बजरी वालों ने अवैध रूप से कब्जा कर रखा है। उसे भी हटवाया जाए।

