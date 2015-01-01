पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:ओवरटेक करते समय सफारी ने पिकअप को टक्कर मारी, एक की मौत, 8 घायल

पानीपत19 मिनट पहले
पानीपत. हादसे के बाद पलटी गाड़ी।
  • मृतक ड्राइवर एक घंटे तक पिकअप में फंसा रहा, गाड़ी तोड़कर निकाला

रिफाइनरी के पास मूनक नहर किनारे वाले रास्ते पर गुरुवार रात करीब 10:30 बजे ओवरटेक करते समय सफारी ने पिकअप को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद पिकअप सड़क किनारे गड्‌ढे में पलट गई। इसमें पिकअप ड्राइवर की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि सफारी में सवार 4 महिला समेत 8 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल से खानपुर रेफर किया गया।

पंजाब के फतेहगढ़ जिले के पमोर गांव निवासी 34 वर्षीय हरनेक पुत्र सरदारा सिंह टेलीकॉम कंपनी की पिकअप चलाता था। कंपनी का हेड ऑफिस मोहाली में है। बिहोली चौकी के एसआई अजमेर सिंह ने बताया कि गुरुवार रात को हरनेक पिकअप में टेलीकॉम का सामान लेकर पानीपत से असंध जा रहा था। रिफाइनरी के पास पीछे से आई सफारी कार ने ओवरटेक करते हुए पिकअप को टक्कर मार दी। इससे पिकअप पलट गई। हादसे में हरनेक की मौत हो गई। जबकि सफारी में सवार गोपाल कॉलोनी के राधेश्याम, नीलम, राजीव, खुशी, मीनाक्षी, भावना, ग्यानी व एक अन्य घायल हो गई।

हादसे के बाद पिकअप ड्राइवर हरनेक पिकअप के अंदर ही फंस गया। सूचना पर एसआई अजमेर मौके पर पहुंचे और हरनेक को निकालने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह बाहर नहीं निकला। ट्रक रुकवाकर रॉड ली और गाड़ी तोड़कर हरनेक को बाहर निकाला। पुलिस के आने और हरनेक को बाहर निकालने में करीब एक घंटे का समय लग गया। इस दौरान एसआई की वर्दी भी खून से सन गई। उन्होंने ही अपनी कार से हरनेक को सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

