  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Panipat
  • Salarganj Gate, Insar Bazar, SD PG College, Nakke On The Bend, The Condition Of Amar Bhawan Chowk And Deteriorating, It Takes 20 To 25 Minutes To Cross The Check

परेशानी:सालारगंज गेट, इंसार बाजार, एसडी पीजी कॉलेज मोड़ पर लगाए नाके, अमर भवन चौक के हालात और बिगड़े, चाैक पार करने में लग रहे हैं 20 से 25 मिनट

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. अमर भवन चाैक पर ओवर लाेड वाहनाें के कारण लगा जाम

फेस्टिवल सीजन में बाजारों में बढ़ रही भीड़ को देखते हुए गुरुवार काे सालारगंज गेट, इंसार बाजार, एसडी काॅलेज माेड़ और अमर भवन चाैक पर ग्रामीण थानाें से लिए गए करीब पुलिस कर्मचारियों को तैनात कर दिया गया है। बाजारों के अंदर पुलिस कर्मियों ने ई-रिक्शा और लोडिंग वाहनों को एंट्री रोक दी है। इससे सालारगंज गेट, इंसार बाजार और एसडी कॉलेज मोड़ के बराबर बाजारों में राहत रही लेकिन अमर भवन चौक के हालात अभी ठीक नहीं हैं, यानी यहां जाम लग रहा है।

चोर रास्तों से पहुंचे ई-रिक्शा और लोडिंग वाहनों के कारण दोपहर को भीषण जाम लग गया। हालात ये हो गए कि चौक पार करने में दो पहिया वाहन चालक को 20 से 25 मिनट का वक्त लगा। हालात बेकाबू हो जाने के बाद मौके पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बुलाना पड़ा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने यहां 8 लोडिंग वाहनों के चालान काटे।

इस चौक पर बेडशीट, कंबल, फैंसी आइटम आदि का कारोबार बड़े स्तर पर होता है। इसके साथ ही इस चौक से ही इंसार बाजार, पालिका बाजार, गुड़मंडी, कलंदर चौक, सालारगंज गेट और पचरंगा बाजार की ओर सड़क जाती है। ये बाजार पहले ही काफी घने हैं। इन बाजारों की तरफ जाने वाले सड़कों की चौड़ाई भी ज्यादा नहीं है। इसलिए इस चौक पर दो होमगार्ड के साथ-साथ दो पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी थी।

पुलिस कर्मी इस चौक से एक भी लोडिंग वाहन और ई-रिक्शा को बाजार की तरफ नहीं जाने दे रहे थे। इस कारण जाम लगने लगा। इस बीच इन बाजारों के अंदर से लोडिंग वाहन चोर रास्तों से इस चौक पर पहुंच गए। इस कारण यहां भीषण जाम लग गया। बाजार प्रधान मदन बरेजा ने बताया कि वह खुद ही दुकानदारों से अपने सामान को दुकानों के अंदर रखने की अपील कर रहे हैं। हालात बिगड़ते देख लोगों ने कंट्रोल रूम पर कॉल कर दिया। क्योंकि एक दो पहिया वाहन चालक को चौक पार करने में 20 से 25 मिनट का वक्त लग रहा था। करीब 15 मिनट बाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने 8 वाहनों चालान काट दिए। इसके बाद ही जाम खुल सका।

सालारगंज गेट : दोपहर- 12:35 बजे
गेट पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्‌स लगा रखा था। यहां दो पुलिस कर्मी तैनात थे। जो बाजार के अंदर एक भी ई-रिक्शा और लोडिंग वाहन को नहीं जाने दे रहे थे। 10 मिनट के अंदर एक ई-रिक्शा और दो लोडिंग ऑटो बाजार के अंदर से गेट की तरफ आए। पुलिस कर्मियों ने उन्हें रोक लिया। हिदायत दी कि अगली बार दिन में वाहन लेकर बाजार में गए तो उन्हें इंपाउंड कर दिया जाएगा। बाजार के अंदर खरीदाराें की भीड़ तो थी लेकिन जाम नहीं था।

इंसार बाजार मोड़दोपहर- 12:55 बजे
जीटी रोड स्थित इंसार बाजार मोड़ पर बीच में ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्स लगा रखा था। यहां सिटी थाने के पुलिस कर्मियों और 5 ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी थी। वह एक भी ई-रिक्शा और लोड़िंग वाहन को बाजार के अंदर नहीं जाने दे रहे थे। इसके साथ पुराने नगर निगम ऑफिस के बराबर से एक रास्ता इंसार बाजार के लिए जाता है। यहां भी दो पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी थी। वह भी बड़े वाहनों को इंसार बाजार की तरफ नहीं जाने दे रहे थे। यहां पुलिस बाजार में खरीदारी करने आ रहे लोगों की कार को निगम की पार्किंग और फ्लाई ओवर के नीचे पार्क करवा रही थी।

एसडी कॉलेज मोड़- दोपहर 1:25 बजे
इस मार्केट में कंबल और शॉल के साथ-साथ पर्दों और सोफा कवर का थोक में व्यापार होता है। फेस्टिवल सीजन पास आने के साथ ही आसपास शहरों के ही नहीं अन्य राज्यों के लोग भी खरीदारी करने इस बाजार में आते हैं। आमदिनाें में भी इस मार्केट में वाहनों का दबाव रहता है। अब तो हालात ये हैं कि यहां से पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल होता है। यहां की व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए मोड़ पर दो पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी थी। जो एक भी लोडिंग वाहन को बाजार के अंदर नहीं जाने दे रहे थे। जो वाहन आ रहे थे। उन्हें रात 8 बजे के बाद या सुबह 10 बजे से पहले बाजार में आने की बोल रहे थे। इस व्यवस्था के लागू हो जाने के बाद बाजार में काफी राहत दिखी।

