लव जिहाद में मर्डर:12 तस्वीरों से समझें कैसे पेपर देकर कॉलेज से निकली निकिता की हत्या हुई और फिर दूसरा दिन कैसे बीता

बल्लभगढ़ (फरीदाबाद)10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में सोहना रोड पर मंगलवार को निकिता के हत्यारों पर कार्रवाई और पीड़ित परिवार को सुरक्षा की मांग के लिए प्रदर्शन करते लोगों का हुजूम। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने हाथों में निकिता की फोटो भी उठा रखी थी।

फरीदाबाद में सोमवार को बी-कॉम फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा निकिता का लव जिहाद के चलते मर्डर कर दिया गया। घटना से चंद लम्हे पहले वह कॉलेज से पेपर देकर निकली थी। अपहरण करके धर्मांतरण कराने की कोशिश में एक सिरफिरे आशिक तौसिफ ने उसे गोली मार दी। मंगलवार को इस मामले में दिनभर हंगामे में बीता। दैनिक भास्कर में निकिता के कॉलेज से निकलने के बाद एक डेड बॉडी के रूप में घर तक पहुंचने के दौरान की तस्वीरों से समझें कब-कब क्या हुआ....

सोमवार को यह था वो आखिरी लम्हा, जब थोड़ी देर पहले ही निकिता खुशी-खुशी पेपर देकर कॉलेज से बाहर निकलकर भाई के आने का इंतजार कर रही थी। इसी दौरान उस पर बुरी नजर रखने वाले तौसिफ ने एक दोस्त रेहान की मदद से निकिता को किडनैप करने की कोशिश की। इस कोशिश में नाकाम रहने के बाद निकिता को गोली मारकर दोनों आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए।
फरीदाबाद के बीके अस्पताल में पहुंचे निकिता के परिजन। इस दौरान निकिता की मां का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था।
अस्पताल मेंं निकिता की मां को सांत्वना देते एक परिचित। यहां से कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर परिवार प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन करने निकल पड़ा।
एक ओर पीड़ित परिवार रोड जाम करने चला था, वहीं घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी तौसिफ को नूह से गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। बावजूद इसके रोष प्रदर्शन शुरू हुआ। लोग दूसरे साथी की गिरफ्तारी और प्रॉपर कार्रवाई की मांग पर अड़े थे।
घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कार्रवाई नहीं होने तक शांत नहीं बैठने की बात कहता निकिता का बड़ा भाई नवीन तोमर।
इंसाफ की मांग को लेकर रोड जाम करने पहुंंचे लोगों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए तैनात भारी पुलिस बल।
बल्लभगढ़-सोहना रोड पर रोड जाम के दौरान धरने पर बैठे निकिता के परिजन और अन्य लोगों की भीड़। पीछे जाम में फंंसे वाहन भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
प्रदर्शनकारियों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए लाठियों और पानी की बौछारों का इस्तेमाल करती पुलिस।
न्याय की मांग कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों से मिलने के बाद मीडिया के माध्यम से यथोचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देते बल्लभगढ़ के विधायक मूलचंद शर्मा।
निकिता की हत्या करने वाले तौसिफ और उसके दोस्त रेहान को कोर्ट में पेश करने के लिए लेकर जाती पुलिस। कोर्ट ने दोनों को दो दिन के रिमांड पर भेज दिया।
प्रदर्शन खत्म करने के बाद निकिता का शव लेने परिजन।
