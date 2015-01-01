पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान कम होने से बढ़ रहा स्मॉग:दूसरे दिन भी छाया स्माॅग, हवा तीन गुना से ज्यादा खराब, 343 दर्ज किया एक्यूआई

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हर तरफ स्मॉग की चादर।

तापमान कम होने के साथ फिर से स्मॉग छा गया है। रविवार के बाद सोमवार को भी दिन भर स्मॉग की चादर छाई रही। हवा मानक से तीन गुना से ज्यादा खराब हो गई है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 343 रहा। हवा में पीएम 2.5 के कण 343 और पीएम 10 के कण 498 दर्ज किए गए। जो सेहत के लिए नुकसानदेह हैं। कृषि विभाग ने अब तक पराली जलाने के 36 मामले पकड़े हैं। उन पर 70 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी लगाया है। हवा दिन ब दिन जहरीली होती जा रही है।

31 अक्टूबर को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 445 तक पहुंच गया था। 5 दिन पहले हवाओं की रफ्तार 8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे से घटकर 4 किमी तक पहुंच गई थी। इस कारण हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा बढ़ती ही जा रही है। शनिवार रात को मौसम में फिर से बदलाव आ गया था। पूर्वी-उत्तरी हवाओं का चलना शुरू हो गया। हवाओं की रफ्तार 3 से 4 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे है। हवाओं में नमी में भी बढ़ गई है। इस कारण दिन के तापमान में 3 डिग्री और रात के तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आ गई है।

सोमवार को हवा में 37 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई। साेमवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री रहा। हवाओं में नमी बढ़ने के साथ ही प्रदूषण की मात्रा बढ़ रही है। सोमवार को एक्यूआई 343 दर्ज किया गया। हरियाणा कृषि मौसम विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन लाल ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर तक मौसम आमतौर पर परिवर्तनशील और खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। रात्रि तापमान में और गिरावट आ सकती है। पूर्वी हवा चलने के कारण सुबह हल्की धुंध/स्मॉग छाई रहेगी। इस बीच आंशिक रूप से बादल छा सकते हैं।

