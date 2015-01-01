पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग:पूर्व पार्षद हरीश के लिए रखा मौन, बोले- पुलिस-प्रशासन की मनमानी नहीं चलने देंगे

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग के विराेध में धरने पर बैठे मासाखााेर और फल विक्रेता।फोटो - भास्कर
  • मासाखोरों और फल विक्रेताओं का 8वें दिन भी जारी रहा धरना

सनौली रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी शिफ्टिंग को लेकर विरोध कर रहे मासाखोर और फल विक्रेताओं का धरना 8वें दिन रविवार को भी जारी रहा। दोपहर को पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा का शव बरामद होने के बाद धरने पर बैठे लोगों ने उनके लिए दो मिनट का मौन रखा। आत्मा को शांति मिलने की प्रार्थना की। कहा कि पुलिस और प्रशासन की मनमानी की भेंट उनका नेता चढ़ गया है। अब वह किसी भी कीमत पर मनमानी सहन नहीं करेंगे।

मंडी प्रधान प्रेम ने बताया कि रविवार को भी कई लोगों ने उन्हें समर्थन दिया। शनिवार को हरियाणा उद्योग व्यापार मंडल ने पदाधिकारियों ने पहुंचकर कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चलने का आश्वासन दिया है। कहा कि पुलिस और प्रशासन जबरन उनसे यह मंडी खाली करवाना चाहता है। उन्हें तरह-तरह के लालच भी दिए जा रहे हैं। धमकाया भी जा रहा है लेकिन वह किसी भी धमकी से डरने वाले नहीं हैं। नगर निगम ने मंडी में सफाई करवाना शुरू कर दिया है।

मार्केट कमेटी बिजली कनेक्शन कटवाने का प्रयास कर रही है लेकिन वह इस मंडी को खाली करने वाले नहीं हैं। जबकि उनके परिवारों की महिलाएं और बच्चे भी भूखहड़ताल पर बैठ गए हैं। उन्हें आठ दिन हो गए प्रदर्शन करते हुए लेकिन एक भी नेता मौके पर उनका दर्द सुनने नहीं आया है। जल्द ही नेताओं और जनप्रतिनिधियों ने उनके दर्द को नहीं सुना तो वह उग्र आंदोलन काे मजबूर होंगे। जिला पार्षद देव मलिक ने कहा कि पूर्व पार्षद हरीश का शव मिलने के बाद धरना स्थल पर बैठे लोगों उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए 2 मिनट को मौन रखा। इस अवसर पर सुरेश सैनी, सलीम, बाला, दर्शन देवी आदि मौजूद रहे और रविवार काे सिर्फ 486 सैंपल ही ले पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें