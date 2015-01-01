पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैद में जहर के सौदागर:जहरीली ''ाराब मामले में छह और गिरफ``तार, दो को पहले किया जा चुका है काबू

पानीपत23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जहरीली ''ाराब बनाने में इस्तेमाल सामान बरामद करने को लिया चार दिन का रिमांड

जहरीली ''ाराब से मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने ''ा्रक्रवार को फैक्ट्री मालिक समेत छह और लोगों काे गिरफ``तार किया है। इस मामले में महिला समेत दो आरोपियों को पहले ही गिरफ`तार किया जा चुका है। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को चार दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। रिमांड के दौरान पुलिस आरोपियों से नकली ''ाराब बनाने में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाला पदार्थ और म''ाीनें बरामद करेगी।

बीते दिनों प्रदे''ाभर में जहरीली ''ाराब ने कहर मचाया था। इससे पानीपत भी अछूता नहीं रहा। पानीपत में जहरीली ''ाराब से मौत का सिलसिला चार नवंबर से ''ाुरू हुआ था। तीन दिन के अंतराल में जिले में जहरीली ''ाराब ने आठ जिंदगियां लील ली। इनमें धनसोली गांव के चार, राणा माजरा के दो और नंगलापार गांव का एक व्यक्ति ''ाामिल था। पुलिस ने पांच नंबर को धनसोली में ''ाराब बेचने वाली सोनिया को गिरफ``तार किया था। इसके बाद बंटु को गिरफ``तार किया गया। अब पुलिस ने फैक्ट्री मालिक नरे''ा उर्फ ने''ाी और उसके सहयोगी कुलदीप, मोहित, मनदीप और संदीप उर्फ मामा को गुरुवार व ''ाुक्रवार को काबू किया गया है। सभी आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पे''ा करने के बाद पुलिस ने चार दिन का रिमांड लिया है।

