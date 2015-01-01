पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभी मास्क ही है वैक्सीन:पानीपत के सरकारी स्कूलों में टूट रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, फूट सकता है कोरोना बम

पानीपत44 मिनट पहले
किशनपुरा के सरकारी स्कूल में स्टूडेंट के बीच टूट रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • एक कमरे में 25 बच्चे बैठाने का है नियम, बैठाए जा रहे 40 से अधिक

स्कूलों से कोरोना के लगातार मामले समाने आ रहे हैं। स्टूडेंट्स के साथ टीचर भी पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं। पानीपत के सरकारी स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मास्क का भी ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। एक कमरे में 25 बच्चों को बैठाने का नियम है। जबकि सरकारी स्कूलों में एक कमरे में 40 से अधिक बच्चों को बैठाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में कोरोना के मामले और बढ़ने का खतरा है।

सरकार ने दो नवंबर से नौवीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं लगानी शुरू की थी। बीते 15 दिनों में प्रदेशभर के स्कूलों के 154 बच्चे और 12 टीचर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जबकि मंगलवार को ही प्रदेशभर में 38 बच्चे कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण सरकारी स्कूलों में संसाधनों के अभाव में टूट रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग है। बुधवार को किशनपुरा राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय का जायजा लिया तो यहां 50 स्टूडेंट की स्ट्रेंथ वाले कमरे में 44 बच्चे बैठे मिले। जबकि एक कमरे में 25 बच्चों को बैठाने का नियम है। कई बच्चे बिना मास्क के दिखे। छुट्‌टी के समय दो गज की दूरी का भी ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। गेट पर सैनिटाइजर तो रखा था, लेकिन किसी बच्चे ने इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। प्रधानाचार्य पवन कुमार ने बताया कि बुधवार को करीब 400 बच्चे आए।

मॉडल टाउन वरिष्ठ कन्या माध्यमिक विद्यालय में स्थिति संतोषजनक मिली। यहां स्पेस काफी होने के कारण छात्राओं में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग दिखी। प्रधानाचार्य डाॅ. मधु डागर ने बताया कि बुधवार को 300 स्टूडेंट को बुलाया गया था, लेकिन 152 ही पहुंचीं। सुबह 8:30 से 12 बजे तक क्लास लगाई गई।

स्कूल मुखिया की है जिम्मेदारी
डीईओ रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने की जिम्मेदारी स्कूल मुखिया की है। सभी स्कूलों को मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और हैंडवॉश उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। वह स्कूलों में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए निरीक्षण करेंगे।

