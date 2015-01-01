पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:शिव मावा भंडार के मालिक का बेटा अवैध पिस्तौल के साथ गिरफ्तार

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
कार में अवैध देसी पिस्तौल और जिंदा कारतूस लेकर घूम रहे शिव मावा भंडार के मालिक धीरज सिंगल के 22 वर्षीय बेटे सागर सिंगल को सीआईए-2 ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सोमवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया गया। उसके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत चांदनी बाग थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया है। सीआईए-2 इंचार्ज विरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी धीरज सेक्टर 12 का रहने वाला है। पूछताछ में उसने कबूला कि कुछ साल पहले उसके दादा पर हमला हुआ था।

उसने लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया था, लेकिन लाइसेंस नहीं बन पाया। उसकी सनौली रोड पर शिव मावा भंडार के नाम से दुकान है। उसका मावा यूपी से आता है। करीब 4 साल पहले वह यूपी से देसी पिस्तौल और कारतूस लेकर आया था। हथियार वह स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार में रखकर चलता था। रविवार को वह किशनपुरा एरिया में घूम रहा था।

