42 घंटे बाद भी हरीश का सुराग नहीं:एसपी ने निलंबित बलजीत की जगह हरिनारायण को चौकी इंचार्ज लगाया, अंजलि बाेलीं- दोनों गुरु-चेला, एक ने पिता की जान ली दूसरा मेरी लेगा

पानीपत2 दिन पहले
सिटी थाने में पूछताछ के बाद एसआईटी पौने पांच बजे तहसील कैंप पहुंची।
  • नए प्रभारी पर एतराज क्योंकि: अंजलि का आरोप- हरिनारायण पहले यहां रह चुके हैं, तब वह भी दुकानदारों को परेशान करते थे
  • आज क्या होगा: सीआईए ने हरीश शर्मा के घर रेड की थी, इसका पता लगाने के लिए एसआईटी मकान के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी देखेगी

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के नहर में छलांग लगाने के मामले की एसआईटी की प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक और एएसआई महाबीर को निलंबित कर दिया है। एसपी मनीषा चौधरी ने एसआई हरिनारायण को चौकी प्रभारी बनाया है। हरीश शर्मा की पार्षद बेटी अंजलि शर्मा ने इस पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं। उनका कहना है कि बलजीत और हरिनारायण दोनों गुरु-चेला हैं।

बलजीत की वजह से मेरे पिता मरे, हरिनारायण की वजह से मैं मरूंगी। अंजलि ने एसआईटी के सामने कहा कि हरिनारायण को यहां पर मंजूर नहीं करेंगे। अंजलि ने आरोप लगाया कि हरिनारायण पहले तहसील कैंप चौकी में था, तब वह भी दुकानदारों को परेशान करता था। हमें ऐसा चौकी इंचार्ज नहीं चाहिए। अंजलि ने बताया कि इस पर एसआईटी ने हरिनारायण को हटाने का आश्वासन दिया है। उधर, सीआईए ने हरीश के घर रेड की थी, इसका पता लगाने के लिए शनिवार को एसआईटी उनके घर के आसपास के सीसीटीवी देखेगी। घटना के 42 घंटे बाद भी नहर में हरीश का सुराग नहीं लगा है।

एसआईटी ने एसपी समेत 5 कर्मियों से करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक की पूछताछ

एसआईटी ने सिटी थाने में डेढ़ घंटे तक एसपी मनीषा चौधरी से लेकर 5 पुलिसकर्मियों से पूछताछ की। एसआईटी दोपहर करीब 2 बजे सिटी डीएसपी ऑफिस में पहुंची। यहां पहले से ही सिटी डीएसपी विरेंद्र सैनी, सिटी थाना एसएचओ योगेश कटारिया, चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत सिंह और एसआई महाबीर मौजूद थे। एसआईटी ने पहले पटाखा केस की फाइल देखी। फिर एक-एक करके सभी को अंदर बुलाकर पूछताछ की। सबसे बाद में एसपी मनीषा चौधरी आई। एक मिनट उन्हाेंने एसएचओ से बातचीत की और वे अंदर चली गई।

भास्कर के लिए 2 सीनियर वकीलों ने बताए पुलिस केस पर कानूनी पहलू

  • दीपावाली की रात के 35 मिनट का वह वीडियो जिसके आधार पर तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक ने हरीश शर्मा, उनकी बेटी अंजलि पर जो धाराएं लगाई थी उसमें से कई तो बायस्ड होकर लगाई गई।
  • सीनियर एडवोकेट परीक्षित अहलावत और निशांत ने कहा कि वायरल वीडियो के हिसाब से एफआईआर में बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर और गंभीर धाराएं लगाने का प्रथम-दृष्टया केस लगता है।
  • वायरल वीडियो और एफआईआर देखने से लगता है कि अंजलि को मामले में जबरन घसीटा।
  • जब ईएसआई महाबीर घर में घुसा तो वर्दी ठीक नजर आ रही है। धारा 379ए/511 (झपटमारी की कोशिश) का मामला भी नहीं बनता है।’

नहर की दूसरी ओर से बड़े भाई सतीश ने आवाजें लगाई- सोनू, हरीश है हरीश

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश के नहर में छलांग लगाने के ठीक 26 घंटे बाद दिल्ली पैरलल नहर किनारे फिर से घटना का सीन दोहराया। हरीश के बड़े भाई सतीश पश्चिमी किनारे से तेज आवाज लगा रहे थे- सोनू, हरीश है हरीश। फिर, सोनू दौड़ते हुए नहर किनारे पहुंचे। साेनू हरीश को तो नहीं बचा पाए, लेकिन दूसरी ओर से बड़े भाई सतीश को निकाल लिया था। शुक्रवार सुबह 11:13 बजे एसअाईटी इंचार्ज एडीजीपी व अाईजी राेहतक रेंज संदीप खिरवार, एसपी राेहतक राहुल शर्मा, एएसपी गाेहाना उदय मीणा और डीएसपी राेहतक गोरख पाल अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ पानीपत म्यूजियम के सामने दोनों नहर के बीच पहुंचे। साथ में हरीश के सहयोगी सोनू सलूजा और बड़े भाई सतीश शर्मा भी थे। इस दौरान पब्लिक को महराना के पास नहर पर बने पुल पर रोक लिया गया। यहां पर शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज भी पहुंचे। एसआईटी ने वीडियो बनाते हुए ग्रामीण के भी बयान लिए। लेकिन उसे मीडिया से दूर रखा। वह गांव भादड़ का था।

हरीश के कपड़े, जूते व राजेश की जैकेट रखवाकर एफएसएल टीम ने की जांच

नहर किनारे हरीश के कपड़े और राजेश की जैकेट रखवाई गई। फिर एफएसएल टीम ने जांच की। इसके बाद सतीश शर्मा हरीश के जूते लेकर आए, जिन्हें डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम ने कुत्ते से सुंघवाया।

