एसडी सोसायटी चुनाव:स्टेट रजिस्ट्रार ने भी विवेक गुप्ता की अपील को किया खारिज, कल ही होगा मतदान

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • 16 पदों के लिए एसडी पीजी कॉलेज में 4 बूथों पर सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक होगी वोटिंग

एसडी एजुकेशन सोसायटी के 8 नवंबर को होने वाले चुनाव पर रोक लगाने के लिए सोसायटी के सदस्य विवेक गुप्ता ने स्टेट रजिस्ट्रार, चंडीगढ़ को शिकायत दी थी। जिसे शुक्रवार को स्टेट रजिस्ट्रार ने खारिज कर दिया। साथ ही कहा कि विवेक गुप्ता खुद चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इस बात को उनसे छिपाया गया है। स्टेट रजिस्ट्रार के इस फैसले को सुनाने के बाद 8 नवंबर को होने वाले सोसायटी के चुनाव का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।

नोडल ऑफिसर डॉ. अनुपम अरोड़ा ने बताया कि रविवार को 16 पदों के लिए एसडी पीजी कॉलेज में चुनाव होगा। इसके लिए 4 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। इन बूथों पर सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक वोटिंग की जाएगी। चुनाव अधिकारी अश्वनी गाेयल और सुरेंद्र मित्तल ने बुधवार को दोनों प्रधान पद प्रत्याशी अनूप और पंकज को शंख व उगता सूरज चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित कर दिया था। इस चुनाव के लिए रविवार को एसडी काॅलेज में नामांकन किए गए थे। उम्मीदवारों के पास 4 नवंबर तक नाम वापस लेने का समय था।

बुधवार को दो पद के लिए आवेदन करने वाले प्रमोद कुमार बंसल ने नाम वापस ले लिया था। चुनाव अधिकारी ने बताया कि रविवार काे चली नामांकन प्रक्रिया में सोसायटी व इसकी शिक्षण संस्थाओं में कुल 29 पदाधिकारियों के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए थे। इनमें से 13 पदों के लिए 1-1 प्रत्याशाी ने ही आवेदन किया है। साेमवार काे नामांकन लिस्ट की स्क्रूटनी की गई थी। जिनमें से प्रत्याशी राकेश सिंगला, प्रहलाद राय और पवन कुमार बंसल के नामांकन को रद्द कर दिया गया था। पूर्व प्रधान विजय अग्रवाल ने इस बार चुनाव ना लड़ने का फैसला लिया है। इस बार उनके बेटे कपिल अग्रवाल चुनाव मैदान में आ गए हैं। कपिल ने एमएएसडी स्कूल के चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन किया है। कपिल चुनाव लड़ने के साथ ही गोयल गुट का प्रतिनिधत्व भी कर रहे हैं।

जिला रजिस्ट्रार ने जांच के बाद हटा दिया था स्टे

साेसायटी के सदस्य विवेक गुप्ता ने जिला रजिस्ट्रार फर्म एंड सोसायटीज पानीपत को 8 नवंबर को होने वाले चुनाव पर रोक लगाने के लिए शिकायत पत्र दिया था। जिला रजिस्ट्रार ने शिकायत के आधार पर 26 अक्टूबर को चुनाव को होल्ड कर दिया था। इसके लिए जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त कर दिया था। 30 अक्टूबर को जांच अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट के बाद चुनाव पर लगाया स्टे जिला रजिस्ट्रार ने हटा दिया था।

