पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पानीपत में हादसा:नेशनल हाईवे पर निर्माणाधीन ओवहरब्रिज से गिरा पत्‍थर बच्चे के सिर पर लगा, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले तोड़ा दम

पानीपत10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत में निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज से पत्थर गिरने के बाद मारे गए बच्चे के परिजन।
  • पानीपत में परिवार के साथ रहता है बिहार के गया जिले के महेशपुर का रणजीत
  • 6 बेटों में से एक था 10 वर्षीय छोटू, बीबीएमबी के पास हुआ हादसे का शिकार

पानीपत में शनिवार को एक हादसे में 10 साल के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। हादसा बड़ा अजीब किस्म का है। ढाबे पर काम करने वाले दो लड़के काम के लिए जा रहे थे। अचानक हाईवे पर बन रहे ओवरब्रिज से एक पत्थर गिरा और यह इनमें से एक सिर पर आन लगा। पता चलते ही राहगीर घायल बच्चे को लेकर अस्पताल की तरफ दौड़े, लेकिन वहां पहुंचने से पहले ही एक गरीब के बेटे ने दम तोड़ दिया।

मृतक बच्चे छोटू की फाइल फोटो, जो हादसे का शिकार हो गया।
मृतक बच्चे छोटू की फाइल फोटो, जो हादसे का शिकार हो गया।

मामला पानीपत में बीबीएमबी के पास का है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बिहार के गया जिले के महेशपुर का रणजीत परिवार सहित पानीपत में रहता है। इनके छह बेटों में दो भाई संजय और छोटू सेक्‍टर-29 के पास एक ढाबे पर काम करते थे। शनिवार सुबह भी दोनों घर से काम के लिए निकले थे।

रोते-बिलखते परिजनों ने बताया कि बीबीएमबी के पास दोनों पहुंचे थे। ऊपर से गिरा एक पत्थर छोटू के सिर पर आन लगा, जिससे वह तुरंत नीचे गिर गया। संजय जब तक समझ पाता, तब तक काफी खून भी निकल गया था। उसने वहां से गुजर रहे एक राहगीर को रोका। राहगीर ने तुरंत दोनों को अस्‍पताल पहुंचाया। सिविल अस्‍पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही उसकी मौत हो गई। डॉक्‍टरों ने बताया कि चोट इतनी गहरी थी कि काफी खून निकल गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें