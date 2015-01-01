पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलती पर भी सीनाजोरी:बाइक के सामने अड़े 'ाराबी युवक, विरोध करने पर ईंटों से हमला कर किया अधमरा

पानीपत33 मिनट पहले
  • रामस्वरूप चौक की घटना, CCTV कैमरे में साफ नहीं दिखे हमलावर

'ाहर के रामस्वरूप चौक पर चार युवकों ने एक छात्र पर ईंटों से हमला कर दिया। आरोपी युवक बेहो'ा होने के बाद भी युवक पर ईंटों से वार करते रहे। आसपास के लोगों ने मु'किल से छात्र को बचाया। मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अभी तक आरोपियों की गिरफ`तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

काबड़ी रोड के अर्जुन नगर निवासी अमन ने बताया कि उसका हरिनगर निवासी दोस्त नीरज मंगलवार रात को उसके घर आया था। नीरज ने इसी सत्र में 'kहर के एक डिग्री कॉलेज में प्रवे'ा लिया है। रात करीब 10 बजे वह अपनी बाइक से दोस्त को छोड़ने हरिनगर जा रहा था। जब वह रामस्वरूप चौक पहुंचे तो 'ाराब के न'ो में धुत चार युवक उनकी बाइक के सामने खड़े हो गए। उन्होंने साइड से निकालने का प्रयास किया तो आरोपी युवक गाली-गलौज करने लगे। विरोध करने पर आरोपी युवकों ने मारपीट 'ाुरू कर दी। दो युवक ईंटों से हमला करने लगे। वह बाइक और खुद को संभाल पाता, इतनी देर में आरोपियों ने नीरज को पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। आसपास के लोगों ने उसे छुड़ाया। गंभीर रूप से घायल नीरज को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां से उसे रोहतक PGI रेफर कर दिया गया। अब नीरज के परिजनों ने उसे 'kहर के महाराजा अग्रसेन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

CCTV कैमरों में साफ नहीं दिखे चेहरे

मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने वारदात स्थल के आसपास की दुकानों पर लगे CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज देखी। फुटेज में आरोपी युवक मारपीट करते तो दिखाई दे रहे हैं, लेकिन कैमरों की क्वालिटी बेहतर न होने के कारण आरोपियों के चेहरे साफ नहीं दिख रहे। हालांकि पुलिस आरोपितयों की धरपकड़ में लगी है।

