निरीक्षण:सीपीसीबी के लिए शुगर मिल का शपथ पत्र- प्रदूषण नहीं फैलाएंगे, लिखकर देने के बाद मिली पेराई के लिए अनुमति

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पेराई सत्र की शुरुआत गन्ने डालकर करवाई गई।
  • मिल तो चलेगी, लेकिन शराब बनाने वाली डिस्टलरी यूनिट पूरी तरह से बंद ही रहेगी
  • मिल की रियलिटी जानने पानीपत पहुंचा केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड, अब 31 जनवरी को लिए जाएंगे सैंपल

गोहाना रोड स्थित शुगर मिल शुरू हो गई है। सहकारिता मंत्री डाॅ. बनवारी लाल ने मंगलवार को गन्ना पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ किया। इससे 2 सप्ताह पहले मिल प्रबंधन ने केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) को लिखकर दिया कि अब प्रदूषण नहीं फैलाएंगे। एनजीटी के सभी मानक पूरे कर लिए गए हैं। इसकी जांच करने सीपीसीबी की टीम सत्र शुरू होने से पहले ही मिल पहुंच गई। जांच के बाद पेराई की अनुमति दी। हालांकि, शराब बनाने वाली डिस्टलरी नहीं चलेगी। क्योंकि, एनजीटी के आदेश के मुताबिक डिस्टलरी की स्थिति ठीक नहीं है।

हरियाणा प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के रीजनल ऑफिसर कमलजीत ने कहा कि अभी तो अनुमति दे दी गई है, लेकिन 31 जनवरी 2021 को सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। इसकी रिपोर्ट एनजीटी को सौंपी जाएगी। इसके बाद तय होगा कि मिल का क्या किया जाए। हालांकि, तब तक उम्मीद है कि डाहर में पेराई शुरू हो जाएगी। एनजीटी ने 31 जुलाई को शुगर मिल बंद करने का आदेश दिया था।

एनजीटी ने की थी कार्रवाई क्योंकि, मिल के प्रदूषण से 5 वार्डों के लोग सीधे प्रभावित

मिल के प्रदूषण से वार्ड-15, 16, 17, 18 और 19 के लोग सीधे तौर पर प्रभावित हैं। इसमें संजय कॉलोनी, मुखीजा कॉलोनी, न्यू आरके पुरम, क्रांति नगर, सतकरतार कॉलोनी, आठ मरला में रहने वाले लोग सबसे अधिक परेशान हैं।

अब तक क्या हुआ है?

31 जुलाई को (एनजीटी) ने केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड और स्टेट प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की संयुक्त रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पानीपत की शुगर मिल को बंद करने का आदेश दिया था। साथ ही प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड को यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा था कि जब तक प्रदूषण रोकने के सभी प्रबंध नहीं कर लिए जाते, मिल चालू न हो। वार्ड-17 की पार्षद प्रमोद देवी की शिकायत के बाद एनजीटी के निर्देश पर सीपीसीबी दिल्ली के अफसरों ने अपने राज्य के सहयोगी अफसरों के साथ 12 फरवरी 2020 को शुगर मिल का दौरा कर रिपोर्ट एनजीटी में साैंपी थी।

इधर, 30 लाख क्विंटल चीनी उत्पादन का लक्ष्य

इस सीजन 30 लाख क्विंटल चीनी उत्पादन का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। मंत्री ने कहा कि अगले सीजन से डाहर में मिल शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके बाद क्षमता और बढ़ जाएगी। इस बार रिकवरी रेट 10 से 10.70 प्रतिशत तक ले जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। बिहोली के किसान बिरेंद्र सिंह व विकास और नारायणा के राजू व सनौली के कृष्ण ड्राइवर को सबसे पहले गन्ना लाने पर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर शुगर फेड के चेयरमैन व विधायक रामकरण काला, शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज, ग्रामीण विधायक महीपाल ढांडा, भाजपा की जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता, डीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह, शुगर फेड के एमडी शक्ति सिंह, पानीपत शुगर मिल के एमडी प्रदीप अहलावत मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित रहे।

