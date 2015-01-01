पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत:2025 तक टीबी रोग मुक्त का लक्ष्य, पिछले साल के मुकाबले 21.70 फीसदी कम मिले मरीज

पानीपत18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

जिले में कई सालाें से राष्ट्रीय टीबी उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स टीबी मुक्त करने के लिए कार्य कर रही है। प्रदेश सरकार का भी 2025 तक टीबी मुक्त प्रदेश करने का भी लक्ष्य है। पानीपत जिले में पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल 21.70 फीसदी कम टीबी के केस मिले हैं। पिछले साल 3687 केस मिले थे, जबकि इस बार 2887 आए हैं।

इनमें 1785 केस सरकारी विभाग द्वारा जांच में मिले हैं ताे वहीं 1105 मरीज निजी अस्पतालाें से मिले हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि इस बार मास्क का प्रयाेग करने से भी टीबी की राेकथाम में बहुत कमी आई है। निक्षय पोषण योजना के तहत अभी तक 42 लाख 76 हजार रुपए लोगों को उनके खाते के माध्यम से दिए गए हैं।

जिनको टीबी थी और जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। जिसके तहत टीबी से पीड़ित रोगी के खाते में 500 रुपए महीना दिया जाता है। टीबी उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. सुधीर बत्रा ने बताया कि टीबी मरीजाें काे अलग-अलग बीमारी भी हैं। लोग मास्क का उपयोग कर रहे हैं यह भी टीबी की रोकथाम का बहुत बड़ा कारण है। स्थानीय सरकारी अस्पताल में सीबी नेट मशीन लगाई गई। जिसमें एक साथ 4 टेस्ट किए जा सकते हैं। जिनकी रिपोर्ट दो घंटे में मिल जाती है।

खाते में ट्रांसफर होती है रकम

विभागीय अधिकारियों के मुताबिक चिह्नित हुए पात्र मरीजों को निक्षय पोषण योजना का लाभ देते हुए, खाते में रकम ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएगी। समय-समय पर मरीजाें के खातें में हर माह 500 रुपए भेजे जाते हैं। पोषण योजना के तहत मरीजों को जनवरी से अक्टूबर 2020 तक 42.76 लाख का भत्ता दिया जा चुका है।

इस वजह से होती है टीबी

विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक टीबी रोग एक बैक्टीरिया के संक्रमण के कारण होता है। इसे फेफड़ों का रोग माना जाता है, लेकिन यह फेफड़ों से रक्त प्रवाह के साथ शरीर के अन्य भागों में भी फैल सकता है। रोग सांस के जरिए शरीर में प्रवेश करते हैं। किसी रोगी के खांसने, बात करने, छींकने या थूकने के समय बलगम व थूक की बहुत ही छोटी-छोटी बूंदें हवा में फैल जाती हैं, जिनमें उपस्थित बैक्टीरिया कई घंटों तक हवा में रह सकते हैं और स्वस्थ व्यक्ति के शरीर में सांस लेते समय प्रवेश करके रोग पैदा करते हैं। औद्योगिकरण और तंग रहन-सहन भी टीबी का कारण माना जा रहा है।

ये हैं लक्षण

  • सप्ताह से ज्यादा लगातार खांसी
  • खांसी के साथ बलगम आ रहा हो
  • खांसी में कभी-कभार खून आना
  • भूख कम लगना
  • लगातार वजन कम होना
  • शाम या रात के वक्त बुखार आना
  • सर्दी में भी पसीना आना
  • सांस उखडऩा या सांस लेते हुए सीने में दर्द होना
  • इनमें से कोई भी लक्षण हो सकता है और कई बार कोई लक्षण नहीं भी होता
