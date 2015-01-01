पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Tau Claims After Announcing Compensation Of Rs 2 Lakh Poisonous Liquor Kills Nephew And Two Of His Associates

‘रसीली’ शराब जहरीला दंश:2 लाख के मुआवजे की घोषणा के बाद ताऊ का दावा- जहरीली शराब से भतीजे और उसके दो साथियों की जान गई

पानीपत-बापौलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना पोस्टमार्टम के कर दिया था अंतिम संस्कार, पानीपत में 8 मौतों की पुष्टि, 3 और होने का दावा

जहरीली शराब से मरने वालों के परिजनों को दो लाख रुपए मुआवजे की घोषणा के 2 दिन बाद सोमवार को एक और पीड़ित परिवार सामने आया। दावा है कि 5 दिन पहले युवक और उसके दो साथियों की जहरीली शराब से मौत हुई है। तीनों के परिजनों ने बिना पोस्टमार्टम के संस्कार कर दिया था। अब उन्हें जहरीली शराब के बारे में जानकारी मिली है। हालांकि वे अभी किसी प्रशासनिक या पुलिस अफसर के पास नहीं गए। अब तक जहरीली शराब से 8 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

पत्थरगढ़ निवासी बनारसी ने बताया कि 28 वर्षीय भतीजा बाबू उर्फ काला मजदूरी करता था। गांव के सरकारी स्कूल में चौकीदार की नौकरी करने वाले राणा माजरा के राजपाल से उसकी पहचान थी। 4 नवंबर को काला, राजपाल और नवादा पास के एक युवक ने एक साथ शराब पी थी।

काला ने पत्नी शीला को बताया कि दारू पीने के बाद शरीर में जलन हो गई। उसके पेट में दर्द हुआ और खून की उल्टी हुई। रात 11 बजे काला की मौत हो गई। राजपाल और युवक ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। अब एक व्यक्ति ने उन्हें बताया कि काला, राजपाल और युवक ने शराब पी थी।

परिवार की आर्थिक हालत बेहद कमजोर

पत्नी शीला ने बताया ससुर भीम सिंह की करीब दो साल पहले ही बीमारी के कारण मौत हो चुकी है। उसकी 5 साल की बेटी आकांक्षा और डेढ़ साल का बेटा कृष्ण हैं। मां कविता भी बेटा काला पर निर्भर थी। अब काला की मौत के बाद संकट खड़ा हो गया है। काला से छोटा एक भाई है और दो बहनें शादीशुदा हैं। शीला ने जिला प्रशासन व सरकार से आर्थिक मदद करने और पति व अन्य लोगों की मौत के जिम्मेदार दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

बनारसी ने कहा कि मंगलवार को वह परिजनों के साथ थाने में जाएंगे। वहीं, इस मामले में सनौली खुर्द प्रभारी सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि अभी 8 माैतों की जानकारी है। इसके अलावा कोई परिजन सामने नहीं आया। अगर कोई आएगा तो उस मामले की भी जांच की जाएगी।

बीमार की हालत में सुधार नहीं

जहरीली शराब के सेवन के बाद जिंदगी के लिए जंग लड़ रहे कुराड़ गांव के 31 वर्षीय सुनील की हालत में 4 दिन बाद भी कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। उसका रोहतक पीजीआई में इलाज चल रहा है। मामा बलवान ने बताया कि सुनील की हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं हो रहा है। वह बेहोश है। वहीं आंखों की रोशनी खोने वाले झांबा गांव के रमेश मिस्त्री को परिजन मंगलवार को दिल्ली लेकर जाएंगे।

मामले में 5 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर चल रहे नंगला पार के ठेकेदार संदीप और जोन के ठेकेदार राजाखेड़ी निवासी बंटू उर्फ बिंटू से पूछताछ में सामने आए शराब तस्करों की तलाश में एसआईटी छापेमारी कर रही है। अब तक 3 की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है, मुख्य सरगना को पुलिस नहीं पकड़ पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें