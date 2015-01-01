पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:पिछले साल से कम मिले टीबी के केस, 2019 में 3687 केस मिले थे, इस बार 2388 आए, जिले में 13 स्थानों पर है टेस्ट की सुविधा

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत. टीबी कार्यक्रम काे लेकर बैठक लेतीं सीटीएम।

लघु सचिवालय में मंगलवार काे राष्ट्रीय टीबी उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स की बैठक सीटीएम अनुपमा मलिक ने ली। सीएमओ डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि टीबी के खत्म करने के लिए विशेष अभियान के तहत स्वास्थ्य विभाग कार्य कर रहा है। यही कारण है कि पानीपत जिले का सक्सेस रेट 90 प्रतिशत से ऊपर है। पानीपत में टीबी की कुल 6 यूनिट काम कर रही हैं और 13 स्थानों पर इसके टेस्ट की सुविधा दी गई है।

एकीकृत काउंसिलिंग और टेस्टिंग की सुविधा चार स्थानों पर दी गई है। इस बार पिछले साल से भी कम केस मिले हैं। पिछले साल 3687 केस मिले थे, जबकि इस बार 2388 आए हैं। मास्क का प्रयाेग करने से भी टीबी की राेकथाम में बहुत कमी आई है। निक्षय पोषण योजना के तहत अभी तक 42 लाख 76 हजार रुपए लोगों को उनके खाते के माध्यम से दिए गए हैं। जिनको टीबी थी और जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। जिसके तहत टीबी से पीड़ित रोगी के खाते में 500 रुपए महीना दिया जाता है।

टीबी वालाें काे अलग-अलग बीमारी भी

टीबी उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. सुधीर बत्रा ने बताया कि टीबी मरीजाें काे अलग-अलग बीमारी भी हैं। लोग मास्क का उपयोग कर रहे हैं यह भी टीबी की रोकथाम का बहुत बड़ा कारण है। स्थानीय सरकारी अस्पताल में सीबी नेट मशीन लगाई गई जिसमें एक साथ 4 टेस्ट किए जा सकते हैं। जिनकी रिपोर्ट दो घंटे में मिल जाती है। मतलौडा और समालखा में ट्रयू नेट मशीन लगाई गई है। जिसमें सिंगल टेस्ट होता है लेकिन इसकी रिपोर्ट भी दो घंटे में मिल जाती है।

सभी अपने स्तर पर इसका प्रचार-प्रसार करें : सीटीएम

सीटीएम ने कहा कि टीबी को खत्म करने के लिए सभी सरकारी और गैर सरकारी संगठन मिलकर काम करें। अगर किसी को दो हफ्ते से ज्यादा लगातार खांसी है और सांय को बुखार होता है, वजन कम होने लगता है। खाना-पीना कम हो जाता है तो उसे अपने टीबी का टेस्ट हर हाल में करवाना चाहिए। सभी अपने स्तर पर इसका प्रचार-प्रसार करें।

