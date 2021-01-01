पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:5.7 डिग्री बढ़ा तापमान, आज से छाएगा काेहरा, 30 तक मौसम रह सकता है खुश्क, शीत लहर चलने से घटेगा तापमान

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
रविवार काे कड़ाके की ठंड से साेमवार काे मामूली राहत मिल गई। साेमवार काे सुबह हल्का काेहरा छाया रहा। दाेपहर काे धूप खिल अाई। इससे तापमान 5.7 डिग्री बढ़कर 17.4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। राजस्थान पर बने चक्रवात के कारण 21 जनवरी से मौसम में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया था। दिन और रात का तापमान बढ़ गया था। इस बीच अरब सागर से मिली नमी और जम्मू एंड कश्मीर की ओर बढ़ रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव के कारण रविवार को मौसम ने करवट ले ली। उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाएं चलने लगीं।

इन हवाओं के साथ पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फ वारी का सीधा असर मैदानी इलाकों में आ गया। इन हवाओं ने ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी। वहीं, रविवार को दिन भर कोहरा छाया रहा। सोमवार सुबह हल्का कोहरा रहा। दोपहर करीब 1 बजे तक बादल भी छाए रहे। उसके बाद आसमान साफ होना शुरू हो गया। धूप खिल आई। धूप के खिलने से दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी हो गई।

छाएगा कोहरा, नहीं बढ़ेगा पारा

हरियाणा कृषि विज्ञान मौसम विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन लाल के अनुसार 30 जनवरी तक माैसम खुश्क रह सकता है। इससे दिन के तापमान में हल्की बढ़ोतरी और उत्तर पश्चिमी शीत लहरें चलने से रात्रि तापमान में गिरावट संभावित है। सुबह और रात काे काेहरा छा सकता है।

आगे ये रहेगा तापमान

26जनवरी 13.0 - 8.0 27जनवरी 14.0 - 7.0 28जनवरी 14.0 - 6.0 29जनवरी 14.0 - 7.0 30जनवरी 15.0 - 6.0 31जनवरी 15.0 - 6.0

