धरने पर पानीपत SDVM के शिक्षक:जनवरी की सैलरी के साथ 8 से स्कूल ज्वाइंन न करने पर टर्मिनेशन का नोटिस, शिक्षक धरने पर अड़े

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
SDVM स्कूल के बाहर धरने के दौरान खाना लेतीं शिक्षिकाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
SDVM स्कूल के बाहर धरने के दौरान खाना लेतीं शिक्षिकाएं।
  • धरने को लीड कर रहे शिक्षकों को नहीं मिला वेतन, बाकी का एक दिन का काटा
  • SD सोसाइटी के वरिष्ठ सदस्यों ने शिक्षकों के समर्थन में की प्रेसवार्ता

पानीपत के सेक्टर 11-12 स्थित SDVM स्कूल मैनेजमेंट और शिक्षकों का विवाद 7वें दिन भी नहीं सुलझा। स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने शुक्रवार को धरने को लीड कर रहे करीब 15 शिक्षकों को छोड़कर बाकी शिक्षकों के अकाउंट में जनवरी माह की सैलरी क्रेडिट कर दी। इसमें एक दिन का वेतन काटा गया है। एरियर भुगतान की मांग पूरी न होने पर शिक्षकों ने धरना जारी रखने का दावा किया है। जबकि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने 8 फरवरी को ड्यूटी ज्वाइंन न करने पर टर्मिनेट करने का नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। वहीं, SD एजुकेशन सोसाइटी के वरिष्ठ सदस्यों ने शुक्रवार को शिक्षकों के समर्थन में प्रेसवार्ता की।

SDVM स्कूल के शिक्षक 29 जनवरी से स्कूल के बाहर धरना दे रहे हैं। शिक्षकों की दो प्रमुख मांगे हैं। पहली की स्कूल प्रिंसिपल सबिता चौधरी को हटाया जाए और दूसरी सभी शिक्षकों का अब तक के एरियर का भुगतान किया जाए। 150 से अधिक शिक्षकों का 3 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का एरियर बकाया है।

धरनारत शिक्षक सतबीर ने बताया कि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने शुक्रवार को शिक्षकों के अकाउंट में जनवरी माह की सैलरी क्रेडिट की है। इसमें भी 30 जनवरी को धरना देने के कारण एक दिन का वेतन काटा गया है। मैनेजमेंट ने उनके समेत धरने को लीड कर रहे करीब 15 शिक्षकों का वेतन जारी नहीं किया है। इसके साथ मैनेजमेंट ने एक नोटिस जारी किया है। जिसमें लिखा है कि 8 फरवरी तक ड्यूटी ज्वाइंन न करने वाले शिक्षकों को टर्मिनेट समझा जाएगा। इसी के साथ टर्मिनेट शिक्षकों का ड्यूज क्लीयर कर दिया जाएगा।

शिक्षकों ने कहा कि जनवरी माह की सैलरी उनकी मांग नहीं है। वह प्रिंसिपल को हटाने और अब तक के एरियर भुगतान की मांग को लेकर धरना दे रहे हैं। स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने इसमें से एक भी मांग पूरी नहीं की है। शिक्षकों ने कहा कि मांग पूरी होने तक वह धरना जारी रखेंगे।

स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने बैकअप किया तैयार
जानकारी के अनुसार SDVM स्कूल ने धरनारत शिक्षकों के ड्यूटी पर न लौटने के चलते बैकअप तैयार किया है और सोमवार से स्कूल संचालित करने की तैयारी है। वर्तमान में स्कूल में 160 शिक्षक हैं। ऐसे में इतने कम समय में पूरी स्ट्रेंथ से शिक्षकों को रखना मुश्किल है।

शिक्षकों के समर्थन में आए सोसाइटी के सदस्य

शिक्षकों के समर्थन में प्रेसवार्ता में शामिल सोसाइटी के वरिष्ठ सदस्य।
शिक्षकों के समर्थन में प्रेसवार्ता में शामिल सोसाइटी के वरिष्ठ सदस्य।

SD एजुकेशन सोसाइटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन रामनिवास गुप्ता और वरिष्ठ सदस्य सतीश गोयल, विष्णु गोयल, विवेक गुप्ता, प्रवीण गोयल, अनिल गर्ग व पंकज गोयल ने शुक्रवार को प्रेसवार्ता कर धरना दे रहे शिक्षकों को समर्थन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट की हठधर्मिता के कारण शिक्षक बीते सात दिनों से सड़क पर बैठे हैं। इससे सोसाइटी की छवि धूमिल हो रही है। हर साल 10 करोड़ की बचत देने वाले स्कूल के पास शिक्षकों को देने के लिए वेतन नहीं है। उन्होंने सोसाइटी के सरंक्षक व पदाधिकारियों पर फंड के दुरुपयोग के आरोप लगाए। जिससे सोसाइटी के पदाधिकारियों में फूट सामने आई।

