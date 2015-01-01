पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुमशुदा:एक्टिवा, मोबाइल व आईडी प्रूफ नाती को देकर लापता हुआ टेक्सटाइल कारोबारी

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत. असंध रोड पर ई-रिक्शा में बैठते हुए दिखे कारोबारी रमेश।
  • असंध रोड पर ई-रिक्शा में बैठते हुए दिखे, सीसीटीवी कैमरे में हुए कैद

गीता काॅलाेनी में साेमवार काे नाती काे एक्टिवा, माेबाइल और आईडी प्रूफ देकर टेक्सटाइल कारोबारी लापता हो गया। वह असंध रोड पर ई-रिक्शा में बैठते हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिख रहे हैं। उनके बाद वह ना ही घर वापस पहुंचे हैं और ही कोई सुराग लग पा रहा है। एल्डिको के सेक्टर- 4 में रहने वाले जतिंद्र ने थाना शहर में शिकायत दी। बताया कि वह टेक्सटाइल का कारोबार करते हैं। ऑफिस महावीर कॉलोनी में है।

सोमवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे पिता रमेश कुमार बेटे ललित के साथ महावीर कॉलोनी स्थित अपने ऑफिस पहुंचे थे। वहां से वह एक्टिवा लेकर निकल गए। वह शाम तक वापस नहीं आए तो उन्होंने उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी। पिता के मोबाइल पर कॉल लगाया। वह फोन मेरे बुआ के बेटे अनिल ने उठाया। अनिल ने बताया कि नाना रमेश दोपहर करीब 1 बजे उसे गीता कॉलोनी में मिले थे।

उन्होंने अपना एक्टिवा, मोबाइल और आईडी प्रूफ उसे दे दिए। कह रहे थे कि वह शिवपुरी तक जा रहे हैं। वह अपना सामान उसके पास छोड़ जाते थे। यह सुन परिजनों ने उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी। आसपास क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी चेक करने लगे। वह असंध रोड पर पहुंचे तो वहां लगे एक सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिख रहे थे।

वह उसमें सड़क किनारे खड़े होकर ऑटो और ई-रिक्शा को हाथ देकर रोक रहे थे। कुछ देर बाद वह एक ई-रिक्शे में बैठ जाते हैं। उसके बाद वह किसी भी कैमरे में नहीं दिखे। बेटे जतिंद्र ने बताया कि पिता को न ही किसी बात का तनाव था और न ही कोई परेशानी। उन्होंने रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड आदि हर संभव स्थानों पर पिता को तलाश किया लेकिन उनका सुराग नहीं लग सका है। एसआई राजेंद्र ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर कारोबारी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

