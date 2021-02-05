पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फांसी पर खत्म हुआ सोशल मीडिया का प्यार:पानीपत में तीन बच्चों की मां के साथ लिव-इन में रह रहे सोनीपत के 23 साल के युवक ने लगाई फांसी

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रवीण का फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रवीण का फाइल फोटो।
  • युवक के परिजनों का आरोप- रुपये न लाने पर रिश्ता तोड़ने की धमकी दे रही थी महिला
  • सेक्टर-13-17 थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस

सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्ती के बाद बीते 6 माह से सोनीपत का 23 साल का युवक जींद की 3 बच्चों की मां के साथ पानीपत की बरसत रोड पर लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रहा था। युवक ने सोमवार को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। युवक के परिजनों ने महिला पर रुपयों की मांग पूरी न करने पर रिश्ता तोड़ने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। इसी के तनाव में युवक द्वारा आत्महत्या करने की बात कही गई है। सेक्टर 13-17 थाना पुलिस ने महिला के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने की धारा में केस दर्ज किया है।

सोनीपत जिले के गांव धनाना निवासी सुरेंद्र ने बताया कि उनके 23 वर्षीय भतीजे प्रवीण की सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से जींद जिले के गांव बधाना निवासी मंजू से हुई थी। 29 सितंबर 2020 से दोनों पानीपत की बरसत रोड स्थित इंडियन बैंक के सामने किराये पर लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने लगे।

चाचा ने बताया कि प्रवीण घर से पांच लाख रुपये लेकर आया था। अब धीरे-धीरे रुपये खत्म हो गए तो महिला उसपर और रुपये लाने का दबाव बनाने लगी। रुपये न लाने पर महिला ने रिश्ता खत्म करने की धमकी दी। जिसके चलते प्रवीण ने सोमवार शाम को फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी।

तीन बच्चों की मां है महिला
प्रवीण के साथ लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने के लिए महिला द्वारा दिए गए हल्फनामे में उसने अपना पता मंजू पत्नी सत्यवान और पुत्री रामभज निवासी गांव बधाना व जिला जींद बताया है। हल्फनामे में कहा गया है कि सत्यवान से उसकी शादी 2012 में हुई थी। शादी के बाद उसके तीन बच्चे हैं। जो 6, 4 और ढाई साल के हैं। 2018 में झगड़े के बाद से वह अपने बच्चों के साथ पिता के पास रह रही है।

जीने और कमरे की कुंडी तोड़कर निकाला शव
मामले के जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि उन्हें सोमवार शाम को बरसत रोड स्थित तिलक के मकान में किरायेदार द्वारा फांसी लगाने की सूचना मिली थी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो कमरे तक जाने वाले जीने की कुंडी लगी थी। पहले वह तोड़ी और फिर कमरे की भी कुंडी लगी मिली। दोनों कुंडी तोड़कर शव को नीचे उतारा। युवक के कागजों के आधार पर परिजनों को सूचना दी। उन्होंने बताया कि मंजू के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें