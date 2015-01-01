पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • The Arbitrariness Of The Police Remains Intact Even After The Death Of Harish, The CM Home Minister Was Giving The Assurance Of Justice, It Was Raining Sticks At The Same Time

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानीपत में पूर्व पार्षद की मौत का मामला:सीएम से बात करने को ऑफिस में बैठे थे भाजपा नेता, पुलिस ने लोगों पर बरसा दी लाठियां, पत्थरबाजी व भगदड़ में कई जख्मी

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व पार्षद को सुसाइड के लिए मजबूर करने वालों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए लोगों ने रोड जाम किया। न्याय पाने के लिए नारे लगाए।
  • पूर्व मंत्री पंवार बोले- पुलिस ने मेरे सामने ही मारी लाठियां, कार्रवाई कराएंगे
  • भाजपा वर्करों ने कहा- इस सरकार में अधिकारी बेकाबू, हमारे सिर फोड़ डाले

दिवाली की रात पटाखा विवाद से शुरू हुई पुलिस की मनमानी पूर्व पार्षद हरीश की मौत के बाद भी बरकरार रही। रविवार को पुलिस ने न्याय मांगने के लिए उतरे लोगों पर मार मारकर लाठियां तोड़ डाली। धरना खत्म होने पर बनी सहमति के बाद रोहतक से भाजपा सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा, पूर्व मंत्री कृष्णलाल पंवार और विधायक प्रमोद विज फतेहपुरी रोड पर एक ऑफिस में सीएम मनोहरलाल खट्‌टर और गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से हरीश की बेटी पार्षद अंजलि शर्मा से बात करा रहे थे।

सीएम और गृहमंत्री अंजलि को इंसाफ दिलाने का भरोसा दे रहे थे और उसी वक्त अचानक पुलिस ने लोगों पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। ऑफिस के बाहर खड़े पूर्व मंत्री, विधायक के गनमैन और पत्रकार तक पर भी लाठी भांजी। बगल के ऑफिस का शीशा तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद ऑफिस से सारे नेता अंजलि के घर चले गए। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि इस सरकार में अफसर बेकाबू हैं। कोई भी अफसर न तो नेताओं की सुन रहे हैं न ही सरकार की। पूर्व मंत्री पंवार ने कहा कि पुलिस ने मेरे सामने ही मेरे और विधायक के गनमैन और लोगों को लाठियां मारी हैं। लाठीचार्ज के बाद दोबारा सीएम और गृहमंत्री से फोन पर बात कर पूरे मामले की जानकारी दी है। जिसने भी लाठी मारी है, उसे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं, जो भी उसमें लाठी मारते हुए नजर आएगा। उस पर कार्रवाई होगी। लाठीचार्ज की भी दूसरी एसआईटी जांच करेगी। वहीं अंजलि ने आरोप लगाया कि जाम के दौरान भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता एक शिकायत लेकर आई। उसमें कुछ पेज मेरी पहले दी गई शिकायत जैसे थे, जबकि उसमें बीच के कुछ पेज में गड़बड़ थी। एसपी मनीषा चाैधरी का नाम नहीं था। अर्चना साइन करने के बाद केस दर्ज कराने की बात कह रही थी। अंजलि ने शिकायत पढ़ी तो एसपी का नाम नहीं मिला। उसने साइन नहीं किए। अंजलि ने कहा कि जिलाध्यक्ष एसपी को छोड़ अन्य 4 पर केस दर्ज कराना चाहती थी।

पार्षद बेटी ने कहा- सीएम-गृहमंत्री ने 6 मांगें मानने का भरोसा दिया

  • पटाखा विवाद में हरीश शर्मा, उनकी बेटी अंजलि शर्मा समेत 10 लोगों पर दर्ज केस कैंसिल होगा।
  • 19 नवंबर की रात अंजलि ने जो शिकायत एसआईटी को दी थी, उसी पर केस दर्ज होगा। इसमें एसपी, तहसील कैंप चौकी प्रभारी बलजीत सिंह मलिक, चौकी के एसआई महाबीर, यू-ट्यूब चैनल चलाने वाले कुलवंत, विक्की बतरा का नाम है।
  • अंजलि ने डीएसपी क्राइम राजेश फोगाट, सीआईए-वन राजपाल सिंह, सीआईए थ्री इंचार्ज अनिल छिल्लर और सीआए टू के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज करने की मांग रखी। सहमति बनी कि सप्लीमेंटरी बयान में इनके खिलाफ भी केस होगा।
  • हरीश, राजेश के परिवार से 1-1 सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी देंगे।
  • लाठीचार्ज केस की भी दूसरी एसआईटी जांच करेगी।
  • अंजलि के परिवार को पुलिस सुरक्षा दी जाएगी।

पुलिस ने दो बार किया लाठीचार्ज

जब लोग जाम खोलकर जीटी रोड से हटने लगे तो भारी पुलिस बल एक दम आगे बढ़ने लगा। लोग घबरा गए और वहां भगदड़ मच गई। पथराव और लाठीचार्ज हो गया। पुलिस दौड़ते और चिल्लाते हुए तहसील कैंप कट की तरफ भागी, जहां भाजपा कार्यकर्ता और अन्य प्रदर्शनकारी बैठे हुए थे। उन पर पथराव हुआ तो वहां भी भगदड़ मच गई। पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज भी कर दिया। एक बार स्थिति संभल गई। लोग दोबारा कट पर जमा हो गए। कुछ देर बाद ही पुलिस ने दोबारा लाठीचार्ज कर दिया।

एंबुलेंस के भी शीशे टूटे, कई जख्मी

पथराव के दौरान एक एंबुलेंस के शीशे टूट गए। ड्राइवर ने तेजी से एंबुलेंस पीछे की तो एसडीएम की गाड़ी से टकरा गई। जिस ऑफिस में नेता बात कर रहे थे उसके बगल वाले अग्रवाल मोटर्स ऑफिस के शीशे टूट गए। वार्ड-3 के राजू ने कहा कि वह ऑफिस के अंदर चल रही मीटिंग को शीशे के बाहर से देख रहा था। तभी पुलिस ने डंडा मारकर सिर फोड़ दिया। जाम के दौरान लोगों ने मानवता दिखाई। निजी गाड़ी में मरीज था, उसे जाने दिया। एक एंबुलेंस को भी लोगों ने जाम से बाहर निकालकर आगे रवाना किया।

सीएम बोले- एसपी क्या, डीआईजी भी होगा तो बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

पूर्व मंत्री पंवार ने कहा कि सीएम और गृहमंत्री ने कार्रवाई का पूरा भरोसा दिलाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एसपी क्या, अगर मामले में डीआईजी भी शामिल होगा तो उसे भी नहीं बख्शा जाएगा। हरीश के परिवार को न्याय दिलाया जाएगा। पूरे मामले पर सीएम और गृहमंत्री नजर रखे हुए थे और पल-पल की जानकारी ले रहे थे।

अंजलि बोलीं- शहर छोड़ने को मजबूर कर रहे हैं पुलिस वाले

पहले केस दर्ज और फिर लाठीचार्ज के बाद बेटी अंजलि खौफजदा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस वाले उनको शहर छोड़ने पर मजबूर कर रहे हैं। 16 नवंबर और 18 नवंबर के फुटेज इस बात के गवाह हंै कि पुलिस ने किस कदर हरीश और परिवार के लोगों में खौफ पैदा किया। अभी पिता का संस्कार भी नहीं हुआ था और पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया।

अवहेलना- विज के कहने के बावजूद चौकी इंचार्ज नहीं माना

गृहमंत्री द्वारा गठित एसआईटी से जुड़े रोहतक के एक अफसर ने बताया कि अब तक उनकी जांच में सामने आया कि तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत सिंह ने हरीश, उनकी बेटी पर जानबूझकर केस दर्ज किया है। गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के कहने के बावजूद चौकी इंचार्ज पुलिस बल के साथ 18 नवंबर की रात को हरीश शर्मा के घर के पास गए थे।

टाइम लाइन- दिनभर कब क्या हुआ

  • शाम 4:22 बजे जीटी रोड पर दोनों तरफ लोगों ने जमा लगाया। पुलिस बल पहुंचा। पुलिस ने सारे वाहन जीटी रोड के ऊपर से भेजने शुरू किए।
  • 4:39 बजे राजेश सूरी समझाकर लालबत्ती से टोल प्लाजा वाली लाइन से भीड़ को दूसरी तरफ सड़क पर ले गए।
  • 4:50 बजे एंबुलेंस हरीश शर्मा का शव लेकर आई तो लोगों ने तहसील कट पर रोक ली।
  • 5:06 बजे एंबुलेंस से शव उतारकर घर की तरफ ले जाने लगे तो महिलाओं ने रोक लिया और सड़क पर रख लिया। फिर पत्नी प्रेम और उनकी बेटी अंजलि पहुंची।
  • 5:17 बजे लोगों ने वाटिका गार्डन के सामने मेन जीटी रोड पर दोनों साइड जाम लगा दिया। 16 मिनट बाद अंजलि भी आकर बैठ गई।
  • 5:38 बजे रोहतक डीएसपी गोरखपाल राणा और डीएसपी सतीश वत्स परिजनों से बात करने आए। एसपी को छोड़कर 4 लोगों पर केस दर्ज करने की बात कही। लोगों ने मना कर दिया।
  • 6:04 बजे रोहतक सांसद अरविंद शर्मा आए। समझाने का दौर शुरू हुआ।
  • 7:45 बजे सांसद ने सीएम से बात की।
  • 8:22 बजे लोगों ने जाम खोल दिया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें