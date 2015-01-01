पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवसर:पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले पानीपत थर्मल पावर प्लांट को सुधार करने के लिए बोर्ड ने और वक्त दिया

पानीपत24 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने थर्मल पर पहले 2.70 करोड़ का हर्जाना लगाया था

पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए पानीपत थर्मल पावर प्लांट पर 2.70 करोड़ रुपए का हर्जाना लगाने वाले केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) ने सुधार के लिए थर्मल प्रशासन को एक और मौका दिया है। बोर्ड ने यूनिट-6, 7 और 8 में इलेक्ट्रोस्टेटिक प्रेसिपिटेटर (ईएसपी) व फ्लू गैस डिसल्फराइजेशन (एफजीडी) लगाने और प्लांट से निकलने वाली नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड की लिमिट ठीक करने के लिए दिसंबर 2020 से 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक का समय दिया है।

2 साल में भी नहीं लगाए उपकरण

केंद्रीय पर्यावरण, वन व जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय के निर्देश के बाद सीपीसीबी ने 2017 को थर्मल प्रशासन को यूनिट-6, 7 व 8 से निकलने वाले सल्फर डाईऑक्साइड, नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड व पर्टिकुलेट मैटर (पीएम) को नियंत्रण करने के लिए 31 दिसंबर 2019 तक उपकरण लगाने के निर्देश दिए। लेकिन थर्मल प्रशासन ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाए तो 8 मई 2020 को बोर्ड ने 2.70 करोड़ का हर्जाना ठोक दिया। थर्मल प्रशासन ने इसको सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी।

बोर्ड ने दी नई तारीख

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 19 जून 2020 को हर्जाना पर स्टे लगा दिया। इसके बाद बोर्ड ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि फिर से समय-सीमा तय की गई है। इसके बाद बोर्ड ने अब थर्मल प्रशासन को नई समय-सीमा में उपकरण लगाने को कहा है।

31 दिसंबर 2020 तक सल्फर लगाने की समय-सीमा दी है
1. इलेक्ट्रोस्टेटिक प्रेसिपिटेटर (ईएसपी) : यूनिट-7 में 28 फरवरी 2021 और यूनिट-8 में 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक सल्फर लगाने की समय-सीमा दी है।
2. फ्लू गैस डिसल्फराइजेशन : यूनिट-6 में 30 अप्रैल 2021 तक, यूनिट-7 में 28 फरवरी 2021 और यूनिट-8 में दिसंबर 2020 तक एफजीडी लगाने का समय दिया गया है।
3. नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड : थर्मल से निकलने वाली नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड की लिमिट ठीक करने के लिए 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक का समय दिया गया है।

