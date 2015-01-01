पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत की सर्दी:19 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाओं से कांपे हाड़

पानीपत5 मिनट पहले
पानीपत में शीत लहरों का सितम जारी, सूर्यदेव के नहीं हुए दर्शन।
  • पानीपत में शीत लहरों का सितम जारी, सूर्यदेव के नहीं हुए दर्शन

पानीपत में सर्द हवाओं का सितम लगातार जारी है। गुरुवार सुबह से ही 19 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाओं ने हाड़ कंपा दिए। साढ़े 10 बजे तक सूर्यदेव के दर्शन नहीं हुए। आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। दोपहर 12 बजे तक दिन का तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा। गुरुवार का रात तापमान 2 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 5 डिग्री होने के आसार हैं।

पानीपत में सर्दी अपने चरम पर है। बुधवार को दोपहर के समय सूरज निकलने के बाद भी सर्दी का गुरूर कम नहीं हुआ था। सर्द हवाओं ने लोगों का जीना मुहाल रखा। गुरुवार को सर्द हवाओं की रफ्तार में और इजाफा हुआ। गुरुवार सुबह से 19 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से शीत लहरें चलीं। सर्द हवाओं ने लोगों की कंपकपी छुड़ाने के साथ घरों में छुपे रहने को मजबूर कर दिया।

गुरुवार को 12 बजे तक दिन का तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा। गुरुवार को रात के तापमान के गोता लगाने के आसार हैं। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार गुरुवार को पानीपत में रात का तापमान 7 डिग्री से घटकर 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच जाएगा। जिससे सर्दी का अहसास अधिक होगा। अभी बारिश के आसार नहीं बन रहे हैं। हालांकि आसमान में बादल छाए रहेंगे। दिन में कुछ समय के लिए धूप निकलने की संभावना है।

