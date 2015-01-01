पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:देश काे अपने घर की तरह ही स्वच्छ रखना चाहिए : प्रधान

पानीपत7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसो. पदाधिकारियों को कार डस्टबिन भेंट किए।

आरंभ फाउंडेशन ने शुक्रवार को डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन के नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी। इसके साथ ही कार डस्टबिन भेंट किए। फाउंडेशन के संस्थापक एडवोकेट मेहुल जैन ने बताया कि दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बार एसोसिएशन के नवनियुक्त प्रधान शेर सिंह खर्ब एडवोकेट, उप प्रधान अनिल सिंगला, सचिव सुनील शर्मा, सह सचिव संदीप कुमार और कोषाध्यक्ष मनोज शर्मा को उनकी जीत पर शुभकामनाएं दीं।

साथ ही आरंभ फाउंडेशन के कार डस्टबिन वितरण अभियान के 5वें चरण के तहत सभी पदाधिकारियों को कार डस्टबिन भेंट किए। प्रधान ने इस अभियान की सराहना की। कहा कि कार डस्टबिन बेहद उपयोगी हैं। सभी इसे अपनी कार मे इसे जरूर रखें। लोग दीपावली पर अपने घरों की सफाई करते हैं और मां लक्ष्मी से आशीर्वाद मांगते है। वैसे ही हमें देश को स्वच्छ बनाने में भी अपना सहयोग करना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर इरफान अली आदि माैजूद रहे।

बच्चाें काे पटाखाें रहित दीपावली मनाने का दिया गया संदेश

सेक्टर- 12 स्थित एसडी विद्या मंदिर स्कूल में शुक्रवार को दीपावली पर्व के माैके पर ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस माैके पर विद्यार्थियों के लिए घर से ही विभिन्न ऑनलाइन गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें विद्यार्थियों ने बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया। विद्यालय के चेयरमैन सतीश चंद्रा, वाइस चेयरमैन राजीव गर्ग, सेक्रेट्री नरेश कुमार गोयल, ऑडिटर संजय सिंगला और प्रधानाचार्या सबिता चौधरी ने सभी शिक्षकों, विद्यार्थियों एवं अन्य कर्मचारियों को दीपावली पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दीं। बच्चाें ने रंगाेली बनाई। इस दाैरान शिक्षकों ने बच्चाें काे पटाखे रहित दीपावली मनाने का संदेश दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें