नगर निगम की लापरवाही:जिला प्रशासन ने दिखावा मात्र के लिए पकड़े बेसहारा गोवंश, चौराहों पर कूड़ा खा भर रहे पेट

पानीपत30 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत. फैली गंदगी में मुंह मारते गोवंश। फोटो |भास्कर
  • मेयर व विधायक को शिकायत भेज बेसहारा गोवंश की बेबसी व हालातों को कराया अवगत

जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम ने दिखावा मात्र के लिए ही बेसहारा गोवंश पकड़े। अब इन्हें पकड़ने का काम बंद कर दिया है। आज भी ये बेसहारा गाेवंश चौक-चौराहों पर कूड़े ढेरों में से गंदगी खाकर ही अपना पेट भर रहे हैं। मुस्लिम समाज के शहरी प्रधान एवं समाज सेवी एडवोकेट इरफान अली ने डीसी, कमिश्नर, मेयर व विधायक को शिकायत भेज बेसहारा गोवंश की बेबसी व हालातों को अवगत कराया।

साथ ही कहा कि जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम ने कुछ दिन पहले संयुक्त रूप से बेसहारा गोवंश पकड़ने का काम शुरू किया था। अब यह काम बंद है। इससे साफ व स्पष्ट हो रहा है कि जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम की टीमों ने मात्र दिखावा मात्र के लिए ही बेसहारा पशुओं को पकड़ने का काम किया था। असलियत में समस्या का समाधान करने पर कोई ध्यान नहीं है।

एडवोकेट इरफान अली ने कहा कि नई सब्ज़ी मंडी सनौली रोड के पास पीएनबी के सामने, वाल्मीकि द्वार, पुजारा स्वीट्स व 11 वार्ड चुंगी के सामने नगर निगम ने डंपिंग प्वाइंट बना रखे हैं। यहां लगने वाले कूड़े के ढेर में गंदगी खाकर बेसहारा पशु अक्सर पेट भरते हुए दिखाई देते हैं। नेताओं व अधिकारियों ने सिर्फ फोटो खिंचवाने के लिए ही पशु पकड़वाए थे। करीब 40 गोवंश नैन में भेज काम बंद कर दिया गया।

गोवंश कुटानी रोड, ड्रेन-1, सब्जी मंडी, देशराज कॉलोनी, रेलवे रोड, सेक्टर-25 में जिम खाना क्लब के पास बने डंपिंग प्वाइंट व अन्य जगहों पर लगे कूड़े के ढेरों से दिनभर गंदगी खाते रहते हैं। ये बेसहारा गोवंश सरकार की गौशालाओं में भेजने की योजना व स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की पोल खोल रहे हैं। हमारी जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम अधिकारियों से मांग है कि जल्दी ही गोवंश पकड़कर गोशालाओं व नैन गो अभयारण्य में भेजे जाएं।

काम में नहीं होने देंगे लापरवाही : मेयर
मेयर अवनीत कौर का कहना है कि बेसहारा गोवंश नैन समेत अन्य गोशालाओं में भेजने का काम जोरों से शुरू किया गया था। अब अगर यह धीमा कर दिया गया है कि इसके बारे में संबंधित टीम से बातचीत की जाएगी। काम में किसी भी प्रकार की ढील नहीं रहने देंगे।

