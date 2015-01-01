पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आ गई सर्दी:जिले में 6 साल में सबसे ठंडा रहा 24 नवंबर, धुंध भी छाई, न्यूनतम पारा 10 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया

पानीपत9 घंटे पहले
शहर पर छाई हल्की धुंध।

24 नवंबर पिछले 6 साल का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जो पिछले 6 साल में सबसे कम है। इससे पहले साल 2014 में आज की तारीख को न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। हालांकि, तब अधिकतम तापमान अब से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस ज्यादा था। यानी 25 डिग्री। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री गया। हल्की धुंध छाने से सूरज की तपिश भी कम रही। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आने वाले 7 दिनों तक दिन में धूप खिलेगी।

सामान्य से 3.2 डिग्री कम हुआ तापमान

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक मंगलवार को तापमान सामान्य से 3.2 डिग्री कम मापा गया। इस वजह से ठंड ज्यादा होने लगी है। आने वाले दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान और कम होंगे, जिससे अधिकतम तापमान में भी ज्यादा फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा।

पिछले साल से 5 डिग्री तक कम रहा तापमान

मंगलवार 24 नवंबर की बात करें तो पिछले साल से आज का तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक कम रहा था। न्यूनतम और अधिकतम दोनों तापमान साल 2019 की तुलना में 5 डिग्री तक कम रहा। पिछले साल आज के दिन न्यूनतम तापमान जहां 15 डिग्री था वहीं अधिकतम 26 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

8 डिग्री से दिसंबर माह की होगी शुरुआत

दिसंबर में न्यूनतम और अधिकतम दोनों तापमान में कमी आएगी। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 28 नवंबर से तापमान और नीचे जाएगा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 28 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहेगा, वहीं अधिकतम 22 से 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहेगा।

