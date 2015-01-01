पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलती कार में मिले शव का मामला:परिजनों ने शव का किया अंतिम संस्कार, मन में संदेह, कार में जलने वाला कोई और, वासु जिंदा है

पानीपत3 घंटे पहले
वासु (फाइल फोटो)
  • जलती कार में मिले शव का पोस्टमार्टम के बाद हुआ डीएनए टेस्ट
  • डॉक्टर बोले- मरने वाले की उम्र 25-27 साल, जलने से ही हुई मौत

तीन दिन पहले बड़ी के समीप स्विफ्ट कार में लगी आग में एक जिंदा शख्स पूरी तरह से जलकर कंकाल में तब्दील हो गया था। कार में जलकर मरने वाला शख्स पानीपत का कारोबारी वासु जैन था या कोई दूसरा। इसको लेकर परिजनों में संशय बना हुआ है। एचएसआईआईडीसी बड़ी थाना पुलिस ने सोनीपत में एक्स-रे मशीन खराब होने पर बुधवार को खानपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में बोर्ड की गठित चिकित्सकों की टीम ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करने के साथ ही डीएनए टेस्ट किया है। चिकित्सकों का मानना है कि युवक की उम्र 25-27 साल है, जलने से मौत हुई है। जबकि वासु की उम्र भी 27 के आसपास है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद वासु जैन के परिजनों को शव सुपुर्द किया है।

डीएनए रिपोर्ट के बाद होगा खुलासा: जांचकर्ता

बड़ी पुलिस थाने के एएसआई जगदीश ने बताया कि कार में जिंदा जले शख्स के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के साथ ही डीएनए टेस्ट करवाया है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही खुलासा होगा कार में जलकर मरने वाला शख्स वासु था या कोई दूसरा। रिपोर्ट आने में करीब डेढ़ माह तक लग सकता है।

कारोबारी वासु की पत्नी है गर्भवती

पुलिस ने कहा कि वे ही शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दें, वासु होगा तो उनके हाथ से अपने का संस्कार होगा, रिपोर्ट आने के बाद दूसरा मिलता है तो उनके हाथ से पुण्य का काम होगा। बस इसी के चलते उन्होंने शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है। मत में जिस तरह की बातें आ रही है उससे लगता है कि हमारा वासु जिंदा है। क्योंकि घर में कुछ दिनों में खुशियां आने वाली है, वासु की पत्नी प्रेग्नेंट है।

परिजनों को इन सवालों के चाहिए जवाब

  • वासु ने सर्विस करवाने की बात कही, लेकिन दिल्ली से पानीपत लेन पर बड़ी के पास कार कैसे पहुंची।
  • वासु के मोबाइल की लोकेशन जांची जाए, कहा-कहा की मिलती है।
  • वासु ने आखरी बार किससे बात की थी और क्या बताया होगा।
  • कार में जिंदा जलने वाला शख्स अगर वासु नहीं तो वह कहा है।
