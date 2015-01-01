पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन में अब खुदकुशी:संत राम सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में खुदकुशी की, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- यह जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज

पानीपतएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संत राम सिंह करनाल के गुरुद्वारे में संत थे और दुनियाभर में उनके लाखों की तादाद में अनुयायी हैं। - फाइल फोटो

किसान आंदोलन के दौरान एक चौंका देने वाली खबर आई है। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में 65 वर्षीय संत बाबा राम सिंह ने खुदकुशी कर ली है। वे करनाल के सिंघरा गांव के रहने वाले थे। सिंघरा के ही गुरुद्वारा साहिब नानकसर के ग्रंथी थे। उनके अनुयाइयों की तादाद लाखों में बताई जा रही है।

राम सिंह ने पंजाबी भाषा में यह सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है
राम सिंह ने पंजाबी भाषा में यह सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है

राम सिंह ने गोली मारकर आत्महत्या की है और उन्होंने पंजाबी भाषा में एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि यह जुल्म के खिलाफ एक आवाज है। दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंध कमेटी के अध्यक्ष मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने खुदकुशी पर दुख जाहिर किया है।

कोंडली बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान सुसाइड किया
संत राम सिंह ने कोंडली बॉर्डर पर खुदकुशी की। उन्हें लोग पानीपत के पॉर्क अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे थे। डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। उनकी बॉडी करनाल ले जाई गई है। राम सिंह बुधवार को साथी किसानों के साथ कार से कोंडली बॉर्डर पहुंचे थे।

उनके साथी गुरमीत ने बताया राम सिंह ने सभी से कहा कि तुम स्टेज पर जाकर अरदास करो। गुरमीत ने कहा- मैं अरदास करने मंच पर गया और कार का चालक चाय पीने के लिए चला गया। इसी दौरान राम सिंह ने खुद गोली मार ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें