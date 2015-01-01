पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  • The Goons Beat 10 People In Two Places In Half An Hour, And Stopped The Businessman's Car And Broke The Businessman's Car.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़कों पर बदमाशों का आतंक:गुंडों ने आधे घंटे में दो जगह 10 लोगों को पीटा, पत्थर फेंकने से रोका तो कारोबारी की कार तोड़ी

पानीपत24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोगों से मारपीट करते बदमाश।
  • किला पुलिस ने कहा-कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली, कैसे करें कार्रवाई
  • राजीव कॉलोनी में लोगों पर हमला, सलारजंग गेट के पास कार लूटी

किला के नीचे राजीव कॉलोनी में शुक्रवार रात कुछ गुंडों ने जमकर आतंक मचाया। करीब आधे घंटे में ही दो जगहों पर 10 से ज्यादा लोगों से मारपीट की। पथराव किया। एक पत्थर कारोबारी की कार में लगा तो उसने उनको टोक दिया। तब कारोबारी को पीटा और उसकी बेलेनो कार के ऊपर चढ़कर कार तोड़ दी। सभी गुंडे राजीव कॉलोनी के ही हैं।

उनकी एरिया में ऐसी दहशतगर्दी है कि एक युवक का सिर फूट गया, दूसरा पैर में चोट होने के कारण चल नहीं पा रहा है। पर शिकायत करने को कोई भी तैयार नहीं है। मारपीट का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है। किला थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर गई थी। लेकिन अब किला थाना पुलिस का कहना है कि कोई शिकायत देने नहीं आया। कैसे कार्रवाई करें।

बाइक से लौट रहे 3 दोस्तों को जूतों से पीटा

मॉडल टाउन के 3 दोस्त अपने दोस्त से मिलने के लिए राजीव कॉलोनी में आए थे। रात करीब 9:30 बजे वे बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे। गंदा नाला पुल के पास हुड़दंगबाजी कर रहे युवकों ने गाली गलौज कर उनको रोक लिया। बाइक रोकते ही उनके साथ मारपीट की। नीचे पटककर उनको जूतों से बुरी तरह पीटा। यहां डीजे संचालक के 16 वर्षीय बेटा को भी पीटा गया। मारपीट का मोबाइल पर किसी ने वीडियो बना लिया। जो अब वायरल हो रहा है।

दूसरी वारदात: राह चलते 3 युवकों को पीटा, कॉलोनी वालों ने बचाया तो पथराव कर उन्हें भी मारा

दूसरी वारदात 100 मीटर दूर दूसरे गंदा नाला पुल शराफत की जिम के पास हुई। राजीव कॉलोनी के ठाकुरदास ने बताया कि रात करीब 10 बजे वह तंबाकू लेने दुकान पर जा रहा था। घर के पास ही बाइक से 3 युवक हुड़दंगबाजी करते हुए आ रहे थे। पैदल जा रहे 3 युवकों ने उनको टोक दिया। तब तीनों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की। ठाकुरदास ने बचाया तो उसे भी नीचे गिराकर पीटा। तब कॉलोनी के लोग आ गए और उनकी बाइक की चाबी रखकर पुलिस को बुलाने की बात कही। तब वे चले गए। 10 मिनट बाद 7-8 लोगों को लेकर पथराव करते हुए लौटे। चाबी छीनने वाले राजेश के घर गए। उसके दरवाजे पर ईंट मारी। तभी एक आरोपी ने पड़ोस में रहने वाले कारोबारी विवेक गुप्ता के बेलेनो कार में ईंट मारी। टोकने पर आरोपियों ने उसे पीटा। बचाने आए दीपक का ईंट मारकर सिर फोड़ दिया। विवेक की मां को भी पीटा। बड़ी मुश्किल से परिजनों ने विवेक को घर के अंदर खींचकर दरवाजे बंद कर दिए। विवेक के अनुसार, इसके बाद आरोपी कार के ऊपर चढ़ गए। आगे-पीछे के शीशा तोड़कर कार को अन्य जगह भी नुकसान पहुंचाया। उसने ही 100 नंबर पर पुलिस को सूचना दी। तब पुलिस आई, आरोपी जा चुके थे।

50 से ज्यादा लोग देखते ही रहे

मारपीट करने वाले आरोपियों से कॉलोनी के लोग डरे हुए हैं। विवेक की मां ने कहा कि आरोपी जब बेटा को पीट रहे थे तब 50 से ज्यादा लोग खड़े थे, किसी की बचाने की हिम्मत नहीं हुई। परिवार में बेटा-पोती और सदस्य हैं। सहेला ने कहा कि वह बचाने गई तो आरोपी उसे भी मारने के लिए दौड़े। आरोपियों ने आधा घंटा पहले भी दो-तीन जगह मारपीट की है। किला थाना के एएसआई रामेश्वर ने कहा कि विवेक ने सिर्फ कार को नुकसान पहुंचाने की शिकायत दी है।

शिकायत दें, हम सुरक्षा देंगे

किसी ने इस मामले में कोई शिकायत नहीं दी है। जब चोट लगने वाले ही कोर्ट में गवाही नहीं देंगे तो उसमें पुलिस कैसे कार्रवाई करे। जो लोग घायल हुए हैं, वे डरे नहीं, पुलिस को शिकायत दें। हम सुरक्षा देंगे। -सतीश कुमार वत्स, डीएसपी, हेडक्वार्टर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें