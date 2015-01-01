पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संकट:47 दिनाें बाद सबसे कम 9 केस मिले, 73 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला की माैत

फाइल फोटो।
  • जिले की लैब में चरखी-दादरी के 850 सैंपलाें की जांच हुई
  • पानीपत के 73 सैंपल ही जांचे, जून के बाद सबसे कम

जिले में 47 दिनाें में सबसे कम कोरोना के 9 केस मिले। 25 अक्टूबर काे 3 केस मिले थे। वहीं 73 साल की महिला की मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार काे जिले की लैब सिर्फ एक केस पाॅजिटिव मिला है, शेष 8 केस अलग-अलग जांचाें में मिले हैं। जिले के सिर्फ 73 सैंपल की जांच सिविल अस्पताल की लैब में हुई है। इसमें 72 रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिलीं। ऐसा इसलिए हुआ है कि क्याेंकि शुक्रवार काे सिविल अस्पताल की काेराेना लैब में चरखी दादरी के सैंपल जांचे गए।

चरखी दादरी के सैंपल दिवस के पेंडिंग 850 सैंपल पानीप की लैब में आए थे। शुक्रवार तक उनके सभी सैंपलाें की जांच की गई। इसलिए जिले के कम सैंपल जांच में लगे। जिले में जून के बाद सबसे कम एक दिन में इतने सैंपलाें की रिपाेर्ट आई है। जिले में शुक्रवार केे नए 9 केसाें में एक पाॅजिटिव केस जिला लैब से, 3 केस प्राइवेट लैब से, 3 रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में, 2 केसाें की सूचना आईसीएमआर के पाेर्टल से मिले हैं। कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 9971 पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 9367 की रिकवरी हाे चुकी है। शुक्रवार काे ठीक हुए 55 मरीज भी शामिल हैं। आज 10 हजार केस भी पूरे हाे सकते हैं। इतने केसाें वाला पानीपत प्रदेश में 9वां जिला बनेगा। वहीं नाैल्था की 73 वर्षीय महिला का इलाज पंचकूला के एक अस्पताल में 5 दिसंबर से इलाज चल रहा था। महिला काे लगातार बुखार और सांस लेने में तकलीफ थी। 6 दिसंबर काे महिला पाॅजिटिव मिली थी। 11 दिसंबर काे माैत हुई है।

जिले में फिर बढ़ी पेंडिंग रिपाेर्ट

शुक्रवार काे सिविल अस्पताल की काेराेना सैंपल की जांच लैब में जिले के सैंपलाें की जांच नहीं हाेने से एक बार फिर पेंडिंग रिपाेर्ट बढ़ गई हैं। एक बार फिर 2 हजार से बढ़कर पेंडिंग रिपाेर्ट 2 हजार 461 हाे गई हैं। इसमें शुक्रवार काे लिए 1196 लाेगाें के सैंपल भी शामिल हैं। अब रविवार तक इन सैंपलाें की रिपाेर्ट तैयार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए एक बार फिर चुनाैती भरा कार्य हाेगा। सीएमओ डाॅ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि चरखी दादरी के सभी 850 सैंपलाें की जांच हाे चुकी है।

