लूट की घटना:दवा काराेबारी की पत्नी पर हमला कर बाली और चेन लूटकर भागा राजमिस्त्री

पीड़िता सत्यरानी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पीड़िता सत्यरानी।
  • पीर कॉलाेनी में वारदात, दो दिन से घर पर काम कर रहा था आरोपी

कलंदर चाैक स्थित पीर काॅलाेनी में मेडिकल स्टाेर संचालक के घर में दाे दिन से काम कर रहा राजमिस्त्री साेमवार काे काराेबारी की वृद्ध पत्नी के सिर में पहले डंडा मार दिया। फिर घसीटकर दूसरे कमरे में ले जाकर बंद कर दिया। बेहरमी से पत्थर और राॅड से पीटा। 10 मिनट तक वह लड़ती रहीं। उसके बाद बेहाेश हाे गईं। आरोपी उनके कानाें से बाली और गले से चेन उतारकर फरार हाे गया। उनको सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

थाना किला पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुट गई है। पीर काॅलाेनी निवासी सुभाष लांबा ने बताया कि उनका आठ मरला चाैक पर मेडिकल स्टाेर है। पिछले कुछ िदनाें से पुत्र वधु प्रीति मायके में है। मकान में पिछले दाे दिनाें से मरम्मत का काम चल रहा है। साेमवार शाम करीब 4 बजे बेटा दिनेश उनके पास दुकान पर आ गया। दो दिन पहले बेटा संजय चौक से एक राजमिस्त्री को घर लाया था। शनिवार और रविवार काे उसने रिपेयरिंग का काम किया। साेमवार काे वह काम पर नहीं आया।

आरोपी राजमिस्त्री ने आते ही मार दिया था धक्का

पीड़िता सत्यरानी ने बताया कि शाम करीब सवा 4 बजे राजमिस्त्री घर में आया। आते ही उसने मुझे उन्हें धक्का मारा। उसके बाद अंदर कमरे में घसीट कर ले आया। कहा कि जो भी घर में जाे रुपए रखे हैं। वो चुपचाप से दे दाे। इनकार करने पर आरोपी ने पत्थर से सिर पर वार करना शुरू कर दिया। चाेट लगने से उनका सिर चकराने लगा। इस बीच बदमाश ने अलमारी खंगालना शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन रुपए नहीं मिले।

दूसरे कमरे में लाकर सिर पर मारी राॅड, गेट खटखटाया तो लूटपाट कर भागा आरोपी

पीड़िता ने बताया कि अलमारियाें में रुपए नहीं मिलने पर वह बाैखला गया। घर में रखी राॅड उनके सिर पर मार दी। फिर घसीटकर दूसरे कमरे में ले आया। हाथ पर चाकू से वार भी किया। उन्हाेंने उसे लात मार दी। वह उससे लड़ती रहीं। न मारने की गुहार लगाती रहीं लेकिन वह बार-बार यही बाेल रहा था कि तुम्हे जिंदा छाेड़ दिया ताे तुम उसे पुलिस से पकड़वा दाेगी। उन्हें बेहाेशी छा रही थी। तभी उनकी बहन बलबीर काैर घर परआ गईं।

उन्हें गेट खटखटाया ताे बदमाश कानाें से बाली और गले से चेन उतार ली और तेजी से गेट खाेलकर भाग गया। उनकी बहन माजरा समझ नहीं पाईं। उन्हाेंने घर में आकर देखा ताे खून से लथपथ पड़ी थीं। बहन ने पति और बेटे काे काॅल कर घटना की जानकारी दी। वह जल्द घर आ गए और उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया। किला पुलिस का कहना है कि जांच शुरू कर दी है। शिकायत मिलने पर केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

