  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Panipat
  The Minimum Mercury So Far Was 6 Degrees Lower In October Than In The Previous Year, 2 3 Degrees In 3 Days And The Day Temperature Will Fall From The Northern Winds.

वेदर अपडेट:पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले अक्टूबर में अबतक 6 डिग्री कम रहा न्यूनतम पारा, उत्तरी हवाओं से 3 दिन में 2-3 डिग्री और गिरेगा दिन का तापमान

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इधर स्मॉग 331 पहुंचा एक्यूआई
  • पिछले साल 29 अक्टूबर को था 19 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान, इस बार 11 डिग्री किया दर्ज

पिछले साल के मुकाबले अबतक अक्टूबर का न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा है। 28 दिन में माैसम का मिजाज पूरी तरह से बदल गया है। न्यूनतम तापमान 27 डिग्री से गिरकर 11 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। पिछले साल 29 अक्टूबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री था। इस बदलाव के 3 मुख्य कारण हैं। पहला मॉनसून की विदाई के तुरंत बाद एक-एक कर दो पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का आना।

दूसरा बंगाल की खाड़ी पर लो प्रेशर बनना, जिससे हवाओं में नमी आई। तीसरा कारण है कि विंड पैटर्न में बदलाव। यानी पहाड़ी क्षत्रों से आ रही ठंडी हवाएं। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 3 दिन में मौसम में एक और बदलाव आने वाला है। उत्तरी हवाएं चलने लगेंगी। इससे दिन के तापमान में 2 से 3 डिग्री की गिरावट आएगी। 24 सितंबर से अरेबियन हवाओं के पानीपत पहुंचने के कारण मौसम में अचानक की बदलाव आ गया था। रात के तापमान में एक-एक डिग्री कर गिरावट आना शुरू हो गई थी लेकिन पश्चिमी हवाओं के चलने के कारण दिन का तापमान स्थिर रहा। 17 अक्टूबर से विंड पैटर्न में बदलाव आया था।

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी से गिरेगा तापमान

मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. डीपी दुबे ने बताया कि शुक्रवार रात से विंड पैटर्न में बदलाव हाेने के पूरी उम्मीद है। उत्तरी हवाएं चलने लगेंगी। पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी का असर मैदानी इलाकों तक पहुंचना शुरू हो जाएगा। इससे दिन के तापमान में भी दो से तीन डिग्री की गिरावट आ जाएगी।

स्मॉग छाने से बढ़ रहा एक्यूआई

अक्टूबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से मौसम का धीरे-धीरे कर शुष्क होना शुरू हो गया था। तापमान में गिरावट की वजह से हवा में ठंडक बढ़ गई। इस कारण यह हवा जमीन की सतह से ज्यादा ऊपर नहीं जा पा रही है। इसकी वजह से धूल और धुएं के कण हवा के साथ मिलकर स्मॉग के रूप में छाने लगे हैं। लगातार 25 दिन से एक्यूआई मानक से 3 गुना अधिक चल रहा है। गुरुवार को एक्यूआई 331 दर्ज किया गया।

दमा रोगियों की ओपीडी बढ़ी

सिविल अस्पताल की डॉ. सुखदीप कौर ने बताया कि सुबह व शाम स्मॉग छा रही है। स्मॉग के कारण दमा रोगियों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। अस्पताल में दमा के रोगियों की ओपीडी भी 25-30 पहुंच गई है। बच्चों और गर्भवतियों पर भी प्रदूषण का विपरित प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। लोगों से अपील है ‌कि वो सुबह शाम घरों से बाहर निकलने से बचें। बाहर निकलते हुए मास्क का प्रयोग करें।

