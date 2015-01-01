पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्सिडेंट:हादसे में घायल हुए व्यक्ति की 14 दिन के बाद हुई मौत

पानीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सड़क हादसे में 14 दिन पहले घायल हुए व्यक्ति की दिल्ली स्थित निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। कच्चा कैंप स्थित गुरुनानक पुरा निवासी गुरमीत ने चौकी 8 मरला में शिकायत दी। बताया कि पिता जसवंत सिंह एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में काम करते थे। 25 अक्टूबर को वह पिता के साथ बाइक से संजय चौक की तरफ जा रहे थे। बाइक पिता चला रहे थे।

जाटल रोड स्थित पीपल वाली गली के पास सामने से आई बाइक ने उनकी बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इससे वह सड़क पर जा गिरे। उनके सिर में गंभीर चोट लगी। हादसे के साथ आरोपी बाइक लेकर भाग गया। पिता का इलाज दिल्ली स्थित निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा था। 7 नवंबर को पिता ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। एएसआई मनोज ने बताया कि केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

बस की टक्कर, पानीपत की महिला की हुई मौत

हरियाणा रोडवेज की बस ने एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक पर सवार पति-पत्नी सड़क पर गिर गए। इस दाैरान महिला बस की चपेट में आ गई और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बस चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मरने वाली महिला पानपीपत के तहसील कैंप की 53 वर्षीय संतोष थी। वह पति के साथ जा रही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें