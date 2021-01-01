पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:बाबरपुर मंडी में अंधेरे में डूबी थी गलियां, लाेगाें ने चंदा एकत्रित कर लगवाई स्ट्रीट लाइट

पानीपत
पानीपत. वार्ड-26 के बाबरपुर में स्थानीय लाेगाें द्वारा लगवाई गई स्ट्रीट लाइट। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • वार्ड-26 में शामिल किए गए बाबरपुर में नगर निगम मूलभूत सुविधाएं देने में फेल साबित हो रहा
  • आए दिन चोरी, छीना झपटी व आपराधिक घटनाओं से क्षेत्रवासी हो रहे हैं परेशान

वार्ड-26 में शामिल किए गए बाबरपुर में नगर निगम मूलभूत सुविधाएं देने में फेल साबित हो रहा है। स्थानीय लोगों ने निगम पर यह आरोप लगाते हुए खुद ही सुधार कार्य शुरू कर दिए हैं। इसी कड़ी में बाबरपुर मंडी वासियों ने कई गलियों में अपने पैसे खुद की जेब से चंदा एकत्रित कर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाने शुरू कर दी हैं। पुरानी बीएसएनल एक्सचेंज वाली गली में स्थानीय वासियों में 10 से ज्यादा स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाई हैं।

बाबरपुर मंडी निवासी नवीन कुमार, साहिल, जयपाल, योगेश अहूजा, शुभम अहूजा, राहुल, अरुण, पुलकित पसरिचा व गुरबख्श ने बताया कि हमारी गली में लंबे समय से अंधेरा होने के कारण परेशानियां हो रही हैं। आए दिन चोरी, छीना झपटी व अन्य प्रकार की आपराधिक घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। इससे भी क्षेत्रवासी परेशान हो चुके हैं।

नगर निगम में बार-बार शिकायत करने के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। हमारे वार्ड-26 के पार्षद विजय जैन के सामने भी कई बार मांग रखी गई, लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। अब परेशान क्षेत्रवासियों ने खुद चंदा एकत्रित कर स्ट्रीट करीब 3000 रुपए की लाइटें खरीदी। इन्हें गलियों में लगवा दिया गया है।

2 फर्माेंं ने भरे हैं टेंडर, जल्दी काम शुरू हाेगा

शहर में स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने में प्रयाेग हाेने वाला सामान उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 2 फर्माेंं ने भरे हैं। ये ही फर्म लाइटाें काे लगाने का काम भी करेंगी। जल्दी ही काम शुरू हाेने की उम्मीद है। शहरवासियाें से भी आग्रह है कि वे संयम रखें। बाकि बाबरपुर मंडी में स्थानीय लाेगाें ने अपने ही घराें के सामने लाइट लगवाई है। यह उनका व्यक्तिगत मुद्दा है। नवीन सहरावत, एक्सईएन, नगर निगम, पानीपत।

