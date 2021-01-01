पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत SDVM पर शिक्षकों का धरना:शिक्षक बोले- अब दिए गए शपथ पत्र से भी मुकर रहा मैनेजमेंट, आज समाधान की उम्मीद

पानीपत
SDVM स्कूल के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं शिक्षिकाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
SDVM स्कूल के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं शिक्षिकाएं।
  • कोरोना के कारण वित्तीय संकट बता मनमानी सैलरी देना चाह रहा है मैनेजमेंट
  • शिक्षकों ने विरोध करते हुए शुक्रवार से स्कूल के बाहर कर दिया था धरना शुरू

पानीपत के सेक्टर 11-12 स्थित SDVM स्कूल के बाहर शनिवार को भी शिक्षकों का धरना जारी रहा। शिक्षकों ने बताया कि अब स्कूल मैनेजमेंट उन्हें दिए गए शपथ पत्र से भी इंकार कर रहा है। शिक्षकों का दावा है कि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने एक-एक बच्चे से फीस वसूल ली है, लेकिन उन्हें मनमाने ढंग से सैलरी देने के लिए जबरन शपथ पत्र साइन कराए जा रहे हैं। शनिवार को सुबह से ही मैनेजमेंट और शिक्षकों में बातचीत चली। आज समाधान की उम्मीद है।

स्कूल मैनेजमेंट द्वारा दिया गया शपथ पत्र दिखातीं शिक्षिकाएं।
स्कूल मैनेजमेंट द्वारा दिया गया शपथ पत्र दिखातीं शिक्षिकाएं।

सेक्टर 11-12 स्थित SDVM स्कूल के शिक्षकों ने शुक्रवार से धरना शुरू किया था। शिक्षकों का आरोप है कि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने सभी बच्चों से फीस वसूल की है। अब स्कूल मैनेजमेंट सभी शिक्षकों से एक शपथ पत्र साइन करा रहा है। जिसमें लिखा है कि 'कोरोना के कारण अभिभावक अपने बच्चों की फीस देने में असमर्थ हैं। जिस कारण स्कूल वित्तीय संकट से गुजर रहा है। ऐसे में शिक्षक स्कूल का पूर्ण सहयोग करते हैं और जो भी सैलरी उन्हें मिलती है, वह उससे संतुष्ट रहेंगे'।

शिक्षकों ने बताया कि विरोध और धरना देने के बाद स्कूल मैनेजमेंट अब इस प्रकार को कोई शपथ पत्र देने से ही इंकार कर रहा है। इस शपथ पत्र पर केवल साइन करने को कहा गया है, तारीख मैनेजमेंट खुद लिखेगा। ऐसे में उनके अधिकारों का हनन किया जा रहा है।

आज समाधान निकाल लेंगे
स्कूल प्रिंसिपल सबिता चौधरी ने बताया कि मैनेजमेंट और शिक्षकों के बीच बातचीत चल रही है। आज हर हाल में समाधान निकाल लिया जाएगा। शिक्षकों के धरने से वह परेशान हैं।

