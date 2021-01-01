पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:एसडीवीएम के बाहर रात 11 बजे तक धरने पर बैठे रहे शिक्षक, बोले- 3 महीने से नहीं मिला वेतन

पानीपत
सेक्टर-12 एसडीवीएम स्कूल के अध्यापक मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सेक्टर-12 एसडीवीएम स्कूल के अध्यापक मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
  • प्रधान बाेले- स्कूल आने का विरोध करते हुए अपने आप गढ़ी जा रही है कहानी

शहर के प्रतिष्ठित स्कूल एसडी विद्या मंदिर (एसडीवीएम) के 35 से ज्यादा शिक्षक शुक्रवार दोपहर स्कूल के सामने धरने पर बैठ गए। इन्होंने तीन महीने से वेतन नहीं मिलने का आरोप लगाया है। शिक्षकों ने धरना अनिश्चितकालीन होने की बात कही है। हालांकि रात करीब 11 बजे ठंड ज्यादा होने पर सभी घर लौट गए थे।

धरने पर बैठे शिक्षकों ने आरोप लगाया है कि प्रधान सतीश चंद्रा ने पद संभालाने के बाद से वेतन रिलीज नहीं किया। जबरन शपथ पत्र पर साइन करवा रहे हैं। शपथ पत्र पर लिखा है कि प्रबंधन अपनी मर्जी से वेतन देगा। यह भी आराेप है कि प्रबंधन अपने चहेते शिक्षकों को 70 से 90 प्रतिशत तक वेतन दे रहा है।

वहीं चंद्रा का कहना है कि लाॅकडाउन से अब तक किसी का भी वेतन नहीं राेका गया है। जाे शिक्षक विराेध कर रहे हैं ये घर से ऑनलाइन क्लास ले रहे हैं। स्कूल बुलाने पर वह कहानी गढ़ रहे हैं। शिक्षक सतवीर विर्क, शकुंतला गर्ग, राजकुमार सेठी, संजय अराेड़ा, सतवीर शर्मा, देवेंद्र, कमल अग्रवाल, देवेंद्र, माेहित, सुधीर खुराना आदि ने बताया कि प्रबंधन ने नवंबर से वेतन नहीं दिया है। वह लाॅकडाउन से अभी तक घर से ही ऑनलाइन पढ़ा रहे हैं। एक भी स्टूडेंट ऐसा नहीं है जिसकी फीस जमा नहीं हुई है। शिक्षिका शकुंतला गर्ग ने कहा सर्दी अधिक है इसलिए हम घर जा रहे हैं। कल सुबह 9 बजे फिर धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे।

मैनेजमेंट से बात करने को मांगा था वक्त

वह शिक्षकाें के साथ हैं। उन्हाेंने शिक्षकाें की शिकायत काे सुना और मैनेजमेंट से बात करने के लिए एक दिन का वक्त भी मांगा था लेकिन उन्हाेंने बात काे नहीं माना और स्कूल के गेट पर धरने पर बैठ गए। -सविता चाैधरी, प्रिंसीपल

हर स्थिति में शिक्षकाें का सहयाेग किया

प्रबंधन द्वारा हर स्थिति में अध्यापकों का पूर्णतया सहयोग किया है। लाॅकडाउन से लेकर अब तक किसी का वेतन नहीं राेका। न ही किसी काे स्कूल से निकाला है। स्टाफ को स्कूल बुलाया जा रहा है। वह स्कूल आने का विरोध कर रहे हैं और अपने आप ही बातें बना रहे हैं। जिसकी प्रबंधन को कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
-सतीश चंद्रा, प्रधान- एसडीवीएम स्कूल

