साइबर क्राइम:ठग ने महिला क्लर्क को एप डाउनलोड कराया, मोबाइल हैक कर 1.59 लाख की शॉपिंग की

पानीपत4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • जियाे मार्ट पर शॉपिंग की थी, सामान नहीं आने पर गूगल से कस्टमर केयर का नंबर ले किया था कॉल

गूगल पर जियो मार्ट कस्टमर केयर का नंबर डालकर ठगों ने महिला क्लर्क से 1.59 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली। महिला ने जियो मार्ट पर शॉपिंग की थी, लेकिन कुछ सामान नहीं आया। जब उसने गूगल पर नंबर सर्च कर कॉल किया तो ठगों ने एप डाउनलोड कराई। फिर मोबाइल हैक करके अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट से 1.59 लाख रुपए की शॉपिंग कर ली।

महिला ने अज्ञात पर सिटी थाने में केस दर्ज कराया है। सेक्टर 18 निवासी शिखा चौधरी पत्नी गुरिंद्र सिंह अमर भवन चौक के पास एसडीवीएम स्कूल में क्लर्क के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि केस दर्ज करने के बाद पड़ताल शुरू कर दी गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जियो मार्ट से 812 रुपए का घरेलू सामान खरीदा था। जब सामान आया तो उसमें 384 रुपए का एक आर्टिकल नहीं आया। इसलिए उन्होंेने गूगल पर जियो मार्ट कस्टमर केयर का नंबर सर्च किया और 27 अक्टूबर को बात की। यह नंबर कस्टमर केयर की जगह ठगों का था। ठग ने उस दिन कुछ नहीं कहा। अगले दिन फिर शिखा ने कॉल की तो ठग ने कहा कि आर्टिकल के रुपए खाते में वापस आ जाएंगे। इसलिए उसने मोबाइल में सीएस नाम की एक एप डाउनलोड करा दिया और उसका पासवर्ड शिखा से पूछ लिया।

फिर कहा कि वही आर्टिकल दोबारा खरीदो और एटीएम की डिटेल डालो। शिखा ने एटीएम कार्ड का नंबर, डेट, सीसीवी और खाता नंबर लिख दिया। इसके बाद उसके खाते से रुपए निकलने शुरू हो गए। शिखा का कहना है कि एप डाउनलोड करते ही मोबाइल हैक हो गया। उसकी स्क्रीन की सारी डिटेल ठगों को दिखने लगी। इसके बाद ठगों ने अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट से 4 बार में एक लाख 58 हजार 931 रुपए की शॉपिंग कर ली।

शिखा ने बताया कि जब रुपए निकलनेे का पहला मैसेज आया तब वह स्कूल में थी। वहां से बैंक पहुंचते-पहुंचते ठगों ने दो बार और शॉपिंग कर ली। बैंक अफसरों को ठगी के बारे में बताया, जब तक खाता ब्लॉक होता ठगों ने चौथी बार खाता से शॉपिंग कर ली। इसके बाद उसने सिटी थाने में जाकर शिकायत दी। सिटी थाना प्रभारी योगेश कुमार ने कहा कि केस दर्ज कर लिया है। साइबर सेल की मदद से ठगों को ट्रेस करने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

