नदी में छलांग लगाने का मामला:कम हुआ बिंझौल नदी का जलस्तर, पूर्व पार्षद और उनके साथी की तलाश जारी

पानीपत24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत की बिंझौल नहर, जिसमें पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके दोस्त राजेश शर्मा की तलाश जारी है। फोटो : कपिल
  • पुलिस प्रताड़ना से तंग पूर्व पार्षद ने लगाई थी नहर में छलांग
  • आज ADGP टीम के साथ मौके पर करेंगे मामले की जांच

करनाल में मुनक नहर से बिंझौल नहर के पानी को रोक दिया गया है। अब बिंझौल नहर का जल स्तर कम हुआ है। शुक्रवार को पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके दोस्त राजेश शर्मा की तलाश की जाएगी। वहीं, इस मामले की जांच कर रहे ADGP संदीप खिरवर अपनी टीम के साथ आज दोबारा मौके पर मौजूद रहेंगे। पुलिस ने घटना स्थल के आसपास बेरिकेडिंग कर दी है।

पटाखे बेचने के विवाद में सिटी पुलिस द्वारा पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनकी बेटी अंजली शर्मा पर FIR करने पर प्रताड़ित करने के बाद हरीश शर्मा ने बिंझौल नहर में छलांग लगा दी थी। उन्हें बचाने के प्रयास में नहर में कूदे उनके दोस्त राजेश शर्मा भी डूब गए। गुरुवार को दिनभर गोताखोरों ने दोनों के शवों की तलाश कि, लेकिन देर रात तक भी सफलता नहीं मिली। शव तलाश करने के लिए करनाल में मुनक नहर से पानी रोक दिया गया था। शुक्रवार को बिंझौल नहर का जल स्तर घटा है। अब पैदल ही दोनों के शवों की तलाश की जाएगी।

उधर, गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने इस मामले की जांच रोहतक रेंज के ADGP संदीप खिरवर को सौंपी है। उनकी टीम में SP रोहतक राहुल शर्मा, DSP रोहतक गोरखपाल राणा और ASP सोनीपत उदय शामिल हैं। ADGP की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार देर शाम टीम पानीपत पहुंची, लेकिन अंधेरा होने के कारण जल्द ही लौट आई। आज ADGP मौके पर मौजूद रहेंगे। घटना स्थल पर आम लोगों की आवाजाही रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने बेरिकेडिंग लगा दी है।

