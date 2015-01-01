पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:फ्लोरा चौक के पास जमा पानी एचएसवीपी निकालेगा, तब बनेगी सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1 में सड़क

पानीपत20 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर-29 फ्लाेरा चाैक पर ग्रीन बेल्ट में लगे पेड़ सीवर के पानी से सूख रहे हैं।
  • जिला उद्योग केंद्र के निदेशक और एचएसआईआईडीसी के अफसरों के साथ हुई मीटिंग में उद्यमियों ने उठाया था मुद्दा

सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1 एरिया में फ्लाेरा चौक के पास जमा हुए पानी से हरियाली खत्म हा़े रही। इसी के किनारे से पहले सड़क फुलेरा चौक से जीटी रेड तक जाती थी। लेकिन हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण यानी एचएसवीपी के अफसरों की लापरवाही से यहां पर पानी जमा है। इस कारण से टू-लेन रेड नहीं बन पाई।

चार दिन पहले जिला उद्योग केंद्र की सहायक निदेशक क्षितिज कपूर ने जब नगर निगम, एचएसवीपी और एचएसआईआईडीसी के अफसरों की मौजूदगी में उद्यमियों के साथ मीटिंग की थी। इसमें सेक्टर-29 पार्ट-1 एसेसिएशन के प्रधान श्रीभगवान अग्रवाल ने इसका मुद्दा उठाया था। जब अफसरों ने एक सप्ताह में पानी निकासी का भरेासा दिया था। मीटिंग के चार दिन बीतने को है, लेकिन एचएसवीपी की ओर से अब तक काई प्रयास नजर नहीं आया है। पानी निकासी के बाद एचएसआईआईडीसी को इसका एस्टीमेट बनाने की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी।

एक साइड की सड़क छेड़ गया ठेकेदार

उद्यमी श्रीभगवान अग्रवाल ने कहा कि ठेकेदार काने जब 12 कारेड़ा से सड़क बनाने की जिम्मेदारी मिली ताने हमें यहीं उम्मीद थी कि पहले की ही तरह दाने लेन की रेड बनेगी, लेकिन ठेकेदार एक साइड रेड बनाकर चला गया। जिस पर हर शाम बड़ी बाजार लगती है, जिससे हमेशा जमा रहता है। एचएस वीपी अकार निगम अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा सकता है ताने कम से कम एक अकार सड़क बना दे ताकि उद्यमियों काे रास्ता मिले।

