पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संकट:सबसे कम उम्र के 19 साल के युवक की काेराेना से माैत, 39 नए केसाें सहित कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8382 पहुंचा

पानीपत42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के बाजारों में जमकर भीड़ जुट रही है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बिल्कुल खत्म हो चुकी है। इसलिए केस बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।
  • जिले में एक्टिव केस 11 दिन में ही दाेगुने के करीब बढ़े, 185 से ग्राफ 360 तक पहुंचा, 7 मरीजों की माैत भी हाे चुकी
  • 39 नए मरीजों सहित कुल केसाें का अांकड़ा 8382 तक पहुंचा, 7856 की हाे चुकी रिकवरी

काेराेना अब लगातार डराने वाली स्थिति में पहुंच रहा है। बुधवार काे डराने वाली खबर ये रही कि काेराेना से सबसे कम उम्र के 19 साल के युवक की जान गई। युवक मूल रूप से बिहार का रहने वाला है। समालखा में किराए पर रहता था। 4 नवंबर काे उसका सड़क किनारे पड़ी मिट्टी पर बाइक गिरने से एक्सीडेंट हाे गया। सिर, हाथ व पैराें में गंभीर चाेट आई। समालखा से उसे राेहतक पीजीआई में रेफर किया गया। वह टेस्ट करने में 5 नवंबर काे वह पाॅजिटिव मिला है। 10 नवंबर की रात 10 बजकर 27 मिनट पर युवक ने दम ताेड़ दिया। इससे पहले 8 मई काे सेक्टर-11 में जीजा के घर आई 20 साल की लड़की(मूल रूप से फरीदाबाद की) का काेराेना से माैत हुई थी। काेराेना से इस महीने में अब तक 7 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है।

वहीं जिले में अब तक 110 लाेग काेराेना से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। बुधवार काे 32 नए केस भी मिले ताे वहीं रिकवरी सिर्फ 19 केसाें की हुई। जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8382 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 7856 की रिकवरी हाे चुकी है। जिले में 56 लाेग पाॅजिटिव मिलने के बाद अब भी विभाग की पकड़ में नहीं आ सके हैं।

कुल केसाें में से 1.31% यानी 110 लाेग काेराेना से हार चुके
एक्टिव केस अब देखते ही देखते 360 तक पहुंच गए। ये एक्टिव केस 11 दिनाें में ही दाेगुना के करीब पहुंच गए हैं। जिले में 31 अक्टूबर तक 185 केस यानी सिर्फ 2.31% केस एक्टिव थे। लेकिन 11 नवंबर की शाम तक जिले में ये आंकड़ा 360 तक आ गया है। अब कुल केसाें से 4.29 प्रतिशत केस एक्टिव हाे गए हैं। इस महीने में रिकवरी प्रतिशत भी लगतार गिर रही है। 3 नवंबर तक जिले में 95.46% केसाें की रिकवरी थी, लेकिन अब 93.72% पर आ गई है। बुधवार काे जिले में 985 सैंपल लिए गए हैं। कुल केसाें में से 1.31% यानी 110 लाेग काेराेना से हार चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें