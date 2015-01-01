पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानीपत में एक साथ 60 बाइकें बरामद:ये पार्किंग नहीं, चोरी की बाइकें हैं, दो दोस्तों ने डेढ़ साल में चुराईं 100 से ज्यादा मोटर साइकिलें

पानीपत26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरी की बाइकें एक एक कर पहुंची और भर गया थाने का कैंपस।
  • 1.5 साल से इतनी चाेरियां की कि गिनती भी नहीं बता सके
  • 10वीं पास दाेस्ताें ने नशे की लत पूरी करने को शुरू की चाेरी

सेक्टर-13/17 से चोरी की बाइक के साथ बागपत के हासिम नाम के युवक की गिरफ्तारी हुई। इसके बाद उसकी निशानदेही पर तीन दिनों में एक-एक कर 60 बाइकें बरामद हुईं हैं। ये चोरियां उसने दसवीं पास शामली के कैराना निवासी मुर्शीद के साथ की थी। हासिम ने पुलिस (सीआईए-वन) के सामने कबूल किया है कि कैराना से हर दूसरे-तीसरे दिन वे बस से पानीपत आते थे और शाम तक चोरी कर यमुना के रास्ते नाव से लौट जाते थे।

चोरी की बाइकों से चंद दिनों में ही उनके घर भर गए तो रिश्तेदारों के यहां बाइकें रखवाने लगे। हासिम ने कहा कि उसे ठीक-ठीक याद नहीं है कि अब तक कितनी बाइकें चोरी की हैं, पर 100 से ज्यादा ही चोरियां की हैं।

दोस्त ने सिखाया लॉक तोड़ना

डीएसपी सतीश वत्स ने बताया कि आरोपी 24 वर्षीय हासिम ने कबूल किया है कि डेढ़ साल पहले यूपी के कैराना में रोजगार तलाशने आया था। यहां उसकी दोस्ती मुर्शीद से हुई। दोनों नशे के आदी हैं। मुर्शीद के साथ उसने चोरी शुरू की। मुर्शीद हैंडल लॉक तोड़ना जानता था। उसने ही लॉक तोड़ना सिखाया। अब मुर्शीद की लताश जारी है।

