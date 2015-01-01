पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्यावरण में सुधार:बीते 3 साल में इस बार ज्यादा स्वच्छ है दीपावली एक दिन पहले की हवा

पानीपत5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली से एक दिन पहले 2017 में 370, 2018 में 340, 2019 में 316 रहा एक्यूआई, इस बार है 289

पिछले 3 साल की तुलना में इस बार दीपावली से पहले पानीपत की हवा ज्यादा स्वच्छ है। दीपावली पर 2017 में 370, 2018 में 340, 2019 में 316 एक्यूआई रहा है। जबकि दीपावली से 1 दिन पहले शुक्रवार को एक्यूआई 289 दर्ज किया है। एनजीटी ने प्रदूषण के खतरे को देखते हुए पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। पिछले साल दीवाली के एक दिन पहले ही एक्यूआई मानक से 3 गुना अधिक 316 तक पहुंच गया था।

दीपावली वाले दिन ये 5 गुना ज्यादा हो गया था। इस बार पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड और प्रशासन ने समय रहते कदम उठाना शुरू कर दिए थे। इसके तहत इंडस्ट्रियल गारवेज वर्निंग नहीं होने दी। प्रशासन ने सड़क किनारे पेड़ों की धुलाई करवाई। जबकि पिछले साल एक से 14 नवंबर तक शहर जहरीली गैसों का चैंबर बन गया था। बुधवार को एक्यूआई 147 तक आ गया था। जो हरियाणा के स्वच्छ शहरों में टॉप था।

पिछले साल सांस लेना भी था मुश्किल

पिछले साल 28 अक्टूबर से प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना शुरू हुआ था। 1 से 14 नवंबर तक प्रदूषण की चादर शहर पर छाई रही थी। सूरज इसमें छिप सा गया था। हालात ये हो गए थे कि शहर में ग्रेप प्लान लागू करना पड़ा था। 15 दिनों के लिए इंडस्ट्रियों को बंद कर दिया गया था।

350 इंडस्ट्रियों को भेज दिए थे नोटिस

पिछले साल के हालात से अधिकारियों ने सबक ले लिया था। बीते 15 अक्टूबर से प्रदूषण बढ़ना शुरू हो गया था। एक्यूआई मानक से 3 गुना अधिक होते ही हरियाणा पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड 16 अक्टूबर को रेड और ऑरेंज कैटगरी की 350 इंडस्ट्रियों को नोटिस दिया था। उनसे अंडर टेकिंग ले ली थी कि वह अवैध फ्यूल नहीं जलाएंगे। सेक्टर- 29 पार्ट टू की डायर्स एसोसिएशन ने कूड़ा-करकट जलाने वालों की पहचान बताने पर 21 हजार का इनाम घोषित कर दिया था। कृषि विभाग ने पराली जलाने वाले नजर रखना शुरू कर दिया था। नगर निगम को पेड़-पौधों पर पानी का छिड़काव कराने, कूड़ा जलाने वालों के चालान काटने के निर्देश दे दिए थे। हाईवे पर जितनी कंस्ट्रक्शन साइट हैं उन पर नजर रखने, हवा के साथ धूल न उड़े, इसलिए छिड़काव करवाने, एंटी फॉग गन का प्रयोग करने के आदेश दे दिए थे।

मौसम ने भी दे दी है राहत

5 दिन पहले पंजाब से पराली का प्रदूषण ला रहीं उत्तरी हवाएं बंद हो गई। पूर्वी हवा चलने से आसमान साफ हो गया। एक्यूआई 257 पॉइंट गिरकर 147 तक आ गया। दो दिनों में फिर से एक्यूआई ऊपर आया। मौसम एक्सपर्ट डॉ. डीपी दुबे ने बताया कि पटाखों के धुएं से वातावरण दूषित हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें