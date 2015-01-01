पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:2 साल के मुकाबले इस बार नवंबर रहा 5 डिग्री अधिक ठंडा, अभी 3 डिग्री और गिरेगा तापमान

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
जीटी रोड स्थित फुट ओवर ब्रिज। शाम को धुंध छाने लगी है। सूरज की किरणों का असर हुआ कम।

पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण इस बार नवंबर माह पिछले दो साल के मुकाबले औसतन 5 डिग्री अधिक ठंडा रहा। इस बार अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री तक और न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। जबकि 2018 और 2019 में नवंबर का औसत तापमान 27 डिग्री और 13 डिग्री था। 18 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से चल रही उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाओं के संग ठंडी हवाएं मैदानी इलाकों तक पहुंच रही हैं। इन हवाओं ने ठंड का अहसास करा दिया है। साथ ही धुंध का छाना भी शुरू हो गया है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले सात दिनों में दिन और रात के तापमान में 3 डिग्री और गिरावट आ सकती है।

पंजाब पर सक्रिय हुए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण 15 नवंबर काे हुई बारिश ने एक और प्रदूषण को धोकर रख दिया था। वहीं, दूसरी ओर मौसम को पलटकर रख दिया। 15 नवंबर से दिन और रात के तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आना शुरू हो गया है। 15 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 29 डिग्री और रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। हवाओं की रफ्तार 7 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे से बढ़कर 18 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे तक पहुंच गई है। उत्तरी और पश्चिमी क्षेत्र स्थित पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी का असर इन हवाओं संग मैदानी इलाकों में आ गया है। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 9.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इस कारण रात में ठिठुरन बढ़ती जा रही है।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. डीपी दुबे ने बताया कि आगामी दिनाें में अब सर्दी का प्रभाव बढ़ने की संभावना है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में न्यूनतम तापमान कम हो गया है। इसका सीधा असर मैदानी इलाकों पर पड़ रहा है। यदि पहाड़ों में बारिश या बर्फबारी और होती है तो मैदानी इलाकों में ठंडक बढ़ने के पूरे आसार हैं। वहीं, आने वाले दिनाें में बादल छाने और धुंध पड़ने के भी आसार बने हुए हैं।

