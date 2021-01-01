पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानीपत के मॉल में आग:दहशत के वो 2 घंटे; मॉल के पीछे का दरवाजा खुला तो धुएं से 6 परिवारों का घुटने लगा दम, 3 मकानों में आई दरार

पानीपत19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दहशत की कहानी बतातीं अंजू बंसल। - Dainik Bhaskar
दहशत की कहानी बतातीं अंजू बंसल।
  • पानीपत की GT रोड स्थित सुविध शॉपिंग मॉल में मंगलवार रात 2:10 बजे से सुलग रही आग
  • मॉल के पीछे स्थित सेक्टर-11 के 6 मकानों को कराया गया खाली, दो घंटे तक घर से बाहर रहे

तीन मंजिला सुविधा शॉपिंग मॉल की आग ने आसपास भी दहशत फैलाए रखी। फायर कर्मियों ने जैसे ही 8 बजे दीवार तोड़कर मॉल के पीछे का दरवाजा खोला तो धुएं के गुबार से आसपास अंधेरा छा गया। मॉल के पीछे सेक्टर-11 स्थित मकानों में धुआं ही धुआं हो गया। दम घुटने लगा तो लोग मकानों से बाहर निकले। फिर पुलिस ने छह मकानों को खाली कराया। 10 बजे धुआं कम होने पर परिवारों ने राहत की सांस ली। तीन मकानों में दरार आ गई। सुबह 8 से 10 बजे तक छह परिवार दहशत में रहे। शाम 5 बजे तक भी मॉल की आग पर पूरी तरह काबू नहीं पाया जा सका था।

आग के बाद सुविधा मॉल की हालत।
आग के बाद सुविधा मॉल की हालत।

मंलगवार रात 2:10 बजे से सुलगी आग ने सुविधा शॉपिंग मॉल को क्षतिग्रस्त करने के साथ सुबह तक आसपास के इलाके में भी दहशत फैला दी। मॉल के एक साइड में पार्किंग की खाली जगह है, जबकि दूसरी साइड सैटरीन का गोदाम है। मॉल के पीछे सेक्टर-11 के तीन मकान और मार्केट कमेटी के तीन क्वार्टर हैं।

मॉल के पीछे की तोड़ी गई दीवार।
मॉल के पीछे की तोड़ी गई दीवार।

सेक्टर-11 के मकान संख्या 149 निवासी अंजू बंसल ने बताया कि सुबह आठ बजे फायर कर्मियों ने मॉल के पीछे की दीवार तोड़कर फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर पीछे का गेट खोला। गेट खुलते ही निकले धुएं के गुबार से आसपास अंधेरा छा गया। धुआं मकानों में घुसा तो दम घुटने लगा। इसके बाद वह सभी घरों से बाहर निकलकर सड़क पर आ गए। पुलिस ने भी सेक्टर-11 स्थित सत्यप्रकाश, एडवोकेट विकास रुहल और संजय बंसल का मकान खाली करा दिया।

मॉल के पीछे सेक्टर-11 के मकान।
मॉल के पीछे सेक्टर-11 के मकान।

इनके साथ मार्केट कमेटी के विजय सिंह, राज दहिया और जगदीश के क्वार्टर में दरार आ गई। जिसके बाद इन तीनों को भी मकान खाली करने के बोला गया। सभी छह परिवार सड़क पर आ गए। करीब दो घंटे बाद 10 बजे धुआं छटा तो लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।

5 बजे तक सुलगती रही आग
सुविधा मॉल में मंगलवार रात 2:10 बजे धुआं निकलता देखा गया था। जिसके बाद मालिक और फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी गई। शाम 5 बजे तक आग सुलगती रही। फायर ब्रिगेड की 25 गाड़ियां लगी रही। शाम तक 150 गाड़ियों का पानी लगा, लेकिन आग काबू नहीं आई।

छत पर रखे दो गैस सिलेंडर, जेनरेट व डीजल मचा सकते थे तबाही
मॉल की छत पर गैस सिलेंडर, दो बड़े जेनरेटर और ड्रम में करीब 700 लीटर डीजल रखा है। आग बेसमेंट से शुरू होनी बताई जा रही है। मॉल कर्मियों ने फायर कर्मियों को छत पर गैस और डीजल की जानकारी दी। जिसके बाद कई गाड़ियों ने घंटों तक लगातार छत पर पानी की बौछार की। ताकि, छत तक आग न पहुंच सके।

दीवारें इतनी गर्म, कि अंदर घुसने की हिम्मत नहीं हुई
लगातार 15 घंटों तक आग की लपटे झेलने के बाद मॉल की दीवार लोहे की तरह लाल हो गई। आग से तपी दीवारों और धुएं के कारण फायरकर्मी 15 घंटे बाद भी मॉल में प्रवेश नहीं कर पाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser