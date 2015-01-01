पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्तों में दरार:पत्नी और बेटी को दी जान से मारने की धमकी, महिला ने कहा- पति का मेरी बहन की बेटी से है अवैध संबंध

पानीपत8 मिनट पहले
पानीपत का मॉडल टाउन थाना।
  • अवैध संबंधों में रोड़ा बन रही पत्नी को जान से मारने की कई बार दे चुका है धमकी
  • 20 दिन पूर्व ही जेल से छूट कर आया है आरोपी, एसपी के आदेशव्हा पर किया केस दर्ज

पत्नी से विवाद के कारण जेल में रह चुके आरोपी पति ने पत्नी और बेटी को जान से मारने की धमकी दी है। आरोपी ने पत्नी के वॉट्सऐप पर अवैध हथियार के साथ फोटो भी भेजी है। इस संबंध में आरोपी की पत्नी ने एसपी मनीषा चौधरी से पति की शिकायत की है। इसके बाद एसपी के आदेश पर मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मॉडल टाउन थाना क्षेत्र निवासी महिला ने बताया कि उसकी सगी बहन की बेटी के साथ उसके पति का अवैध संबंध है। विरोध करने पर पति रोजाना उसके साथ मारपीट करता है। महिला ने पति के खिलाफ 14 अगस्त को केस दर्ज कराया था जिसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। आरोपी हाल में ही जेल से बाहर आया है।

महिला ने बताया कि जेल से बाहर आने के बाद उसके पति ने अवैध हथियार के साथ मेरे वॉट्सऐप पर फोटो भेजी। वॉट्सऐप में मुझे और 11 साल की बेटी को जान से मारने की धमकी दी है। महिला ने बताया कि पहले भी वह उसे और बेटी को अपराधी नीरज बवाना के नाम से डराता रहा है। फिलहाल, महिला अपनी बेटी के साथ मायके में रह रही है। महिला ने बताया कि उसका पति न तो ससुराल में रहने देता है और न ही कोई खर्च देता है।

पिता का दिलाया मकान भी बेच दिया

महिला ने बताया कि शादी के बाद वह पति के साथ किराए के मकान में रही थी। तब महिला ने अपने पिता से कहकर दत्ता कॉलोनी में करीब 60 गज का मकान लिया। आरोप है कि मकान बेचने के लिए उसके पति ने एडवांस लिया और गायब हो गया। कुछ दिन बाद मात्र 4.30 लाख रुपए में मकान बेच दिया।

महिला ने कहा- बेटे को भी मेरे खिलाफ कर दिया

महिला का 14 साल का बेटा अपने पिता के साथ रहता है। महिला ने बताया कि करीब 20 दिन से वह मायके में है। तब बेटी के गर्म कपड़े नहीं लाई थी। अब कपड़े लेने ससुराल पहुंची तो बेटे ने दरवाजा तक नहीं खोला। बेटे ने 100 नंबर पर कॉल करके पुलिस बुला ली और मुझ पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो गेट तक नहीं खुला था। पुलिस ने गेट खुलवाकर बेेटी के कपड़े दिलाए और बेटे को समझाया।

